A Putnam County man visiting what was described as a residence in Crab Orchard where “drug offenders congregate” was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and two other offenses, according to reports.
The incident occurred Thursday while a deputy watched a residence where drug trafficking was suspected on Market St. A suspect was followed from that residence to the parking lot of the Liberty Market convenience store on Main St. where one man was taken into custody.
Charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession of alprozolam and possession of drug paraphernalia is Jerry Wayne Sherrill, 62, 8661 Fox Hill Rd., Baxter.
Sheriff’s Investigator Jon Wirey wrote in his report he was watching comings and goings at the Market St. residence when he spotted a GMC truck parked in the front yard with a man inside.
At some point, the vehicle was driven to the convenience store parking lot. After a check of the vehicle’s license plate showed it was issued to a Dodge Neon, the driver was approached and asked about the apparent switched tag.
The driver told Wirey, according to the report, that he was test driving the truck and had placed his tag on the vehicle. Further questioning led to Wirey asking the driver, “How much dope do you have?”
Sherrill responded, the report states, “Can I just give you my meth pipe?”
The resulting search yielded five bags of a substance deputies identified as meth weighing 16.26 grams, $535 in cash, a glass pipe, pill fob with pills and clear plastic bags.
Sherrill was placed under $43,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
