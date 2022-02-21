Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who broke into a vehicle in the Crossville area after the victim purchased an item advertised on an internet sales site the day before.
On Feb. 14 around 4 p.m., the victim told deputies he met a man at the Peacock gas station in Crossville to purchase a stereo system he had found for sale online. The man arrived in a black SUV and offered to sell the Lake Dr. resident a ring for $1,500.
The man gave the seller $300 and then went to his residence to retrieve the balance owed for the items. The suspect followed the man to his home.
Around 5 a.m. the following day, the victim was awakened by his dogs barking and when he went to let his dogs outside, he spotted a man running from his van. He recognized the man as the seller he had met earlier.
The man started running up his driveway, shouting, “I have kids. I have kids,” and fled the area when the victim went into his home to retrieve his rifle.
The victim then discovered his van had been entered and $600 in cash and his wallet were missing, along with personal papers and a necklace valued at $300.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.