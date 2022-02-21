van burglary suspect.jpg

Anyone with information as to the identity of the driver of the vehicle pictured is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 931-200-1173. The man is suspected of selling items on the internet and going to the home of a buyer later and breaking into a vehicle.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who broke into a vehicle in the Crossville area after the victim purchased an item advertised on an internet sales site the day before.

On Feb. 14 around 4 p.m., the victim told deputies he met a man at the Peacock gas station in Crossville to purchase a stereo system he had found for sale online. The man arrived in a black SUV and offered to sell the Lake Dr. resident a ring for $1,500.

The man gave the seller $300 and then went to his residence to retrieve the balance owed for the items. The suspect followed the man to his home.

Around 5 a.m. the following day, the victim was awakened by his dogs barking and when he went to let his dogs outside, he spotted a man running from his van. He recognized the man as the seller he had met earlier.

The man started running up his driveway, shouting, “I have kids. I have kids,” and fled the area when the victim went into his home to retrieve his rifle.

The victim then discovered his van had been entered and $600 in cash and his wallet were missing, along with personal papers and a necklace valued at $300.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Tags

Trending Video