Two Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies attempting to locate a man at a residence stumbled onto drug suspected drug activity and, after obtaining a search warrant, arrested four persons on drug charges.
The incident occurred on Dec. 20 at a residence on Joe Tabor Rd., just off Creston Rd., around 10:30 a.m., according to Deputy Bobby Moore’s report. Arrested were:
•Addison Paige Woody, 26, 1015 Myrtle Ave., charged with simple possession of oxymorphone, felony possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Carol Lee Shell, 48, 120 Meadow View Lane, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Donna Sue Meadows, 53, 17 Reed Rd., felony possession of oxymorphone.
•Robert Eugene Davis, 55, 298 Joe Tabor Rd., felony possession of of methamphetamine, simple possession of oxymorphone and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition, Brandon Shell, 26, address not listed, was served an attachment for failure to appear.
Moore wrote in his report that he and Deputy Scott Iles traveled to the Davis residence in search of another man. They found two persons sitting in a jeep in the driveway and two persons in a minivan. All were asked if they knew the suspect and responded they did not.
The deputies then knocked on the door and asked Carol Shell if the man they were seeking was there. She said she did not know the person.
Deputies told Shell they smelled marijuana coming from the house and in the driveway and asked her about that. She indicated she had been smoking earlier and surrendered a bong to the officers.
The deputies asked for a consent to search the residence, and she said yes. However, when they confronted Davis, the resident told the deputies, “Get a search warrant.”
The house was secured and Lt. Jeff Slayton, Investigator Jason Elmore and Sgt. James Scott responded. Once the search warrant was secured, a search of the house resulted in the arrest of the suspects.
Deputies also seized $2,082 from Shell, who told the officers she had earned the money cleaning houses, not selling drugs.
Davis and Carol Shell were placed under $7,500 bond each, Paige was placed under $6,000 bond and Meadows under $4,000 bond. All will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
