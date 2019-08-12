Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a vehicle being driven into a rural convenience store and then speeding away. There were no apparent injuries in connection with the incident.
Deputy Thomas Henderson wrote in his report that a Lake Tansi woman traveling on Clifty Rd. was flagged down by an approaching vehicle around 11 p.m. last Monday.
The motorist told Henderson she was stopped by the driver of a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup who flashed the truck’s lights and waved his arm out the window of the vehicle.
The man — whom the lady said appeared intoxicated — told her “someone had driven” his truck into the store. Deputies found damage to the old Clifty Store, including silver paint scrapings on the front of the building.
Henderson wrote that responding officers were unable to locate the truck or its driver and were not able to contact the owner of the building.
