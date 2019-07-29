Two Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were injured while responding to a call to assist another officer involved in the foot-pursuit of a theft suspect when a vehicle driven by a teenager turned in front of their patrol car.
Extricated from the wreckage of their patrol car and taken to Cumberland Medical Center were Deputies Tyler Yoder, 23, identified as the driver, and Ted Monday, 48, both of the Crossville area. Also taken by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to CMC was the 16-year-old female driving the other vehicle. She was alone in her car.
Yoder, who suffered a separated shoulder and other injuries in the crash, and Monday were treated in the emergency room and released from the hospital later that night. The teen was also treated and is believed to have been released from CMC.
The crash occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Hwy. 70 N. at the intersection of Creston Rd., according to Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Newcomb’s report.
The deputies were traveling north in a 2017 Ford Explorer patrol car approaching the intersection with blue lights and sirens activated, when, according to witnesses and the trooper’s report, a 2004 Honda Accord approached the intersection traveling south.
Witnesses said the driver of the Honda appeared to have slowed for a moment, then attempted to turn onto Creston Rd. in front of the patrol car. The impact sent both vehicles spinning, with the Honda coming to rest in the middle of the road.
The patrol car traveled out of control, left the roadway and struck a power pole, causing the Explorer to roll end-over-end and into a livestock fence, coming to rest on the edge of a pasture facing east, Newcomb wrote.
A deputy driving a second patrol car behind the unit driven by Yoder’s unit and witnessed the crash. That patrol unit was not involved in the crash. The officer immediately called for ambulances, and deputies started rendering aid to the injured.
Sheriff Casey Cox traveled to the scene and said the deputies were responding to a call north of Mayland near the Cumberland Lakes subdivision.
Considering the circumstances of the crash, Cox said the outcome of the crash could have been much worse, and he is thankful all involved are expected to recover from their injuries.
