Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responding to a call of two suspicious persons around a business arrested the pair for having in their possession burglary tools, according to arrest reports released this week.
Justin Ryan Brown, 23, and Codie Franklin Moore, 25, both of 31 Small Lane, were individually charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia in the Dec. 31 incident.
Deputy Jacob Moore wrote that he, Sgt. Sean Mullikin and Deputies Perrianna Partridge and Jamie Wyatt responded to the 4000 block of Hwy. 70 N. shortly before 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve and found the two suspects near Volunteer Highway Supply. The original citizen complaint was that two men were allegedly “tampering with a (security) fence” that is owned by the company.
When questioned separately, deputies found discrepancies in their responses, Moore wrote in his report, leading to a search of backpacks the two were carrying.
Deputies wrote they found five screwdrivers, two pairs of wire cutters, a window breaker, a car radio, and two “DAB” pipes used for smoking narcotics
Also seized were a bandana, mask and three empty baggies containing what deputies believed to be methamphetamine residue, the report continued.
The pair were then taken to the Justice Center where charges were filed. The two were placed under $2,500 bond each and will appear in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.