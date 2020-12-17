A Cumberland County man wanted on a parole violation was taken into custody following a refusal to stop for blue lights and sirens for up to five miles last week.
Taken into custody on charges of parole violation, reckless endangerment and evading arrest was Luther Eugene Boles, 44, 218 Cherry Branch Rd.
The incident occurred Dec. 3 around 4:30 p.m. when Deputy Tyler Yoder received information that he passed along to other deputies that Boles might be driving a gold-colored Cadillac in the county.
Deputy Rod Jackson wrote in his report that he passed the vehicle on Taylor’s Chapel Rd. and turned around on the car. The Cadillac turned onto Spruce Loop. The driver failed to stop for emergency lights and siren and escalated speed up to 65 mph in the 45 mph zone.
This continued to the intersection of Spruce Loop and Camellia Dr. where the vehicle finally stopped and the driver taken into custody.
A female in the vehicle, identified as Bridgett Ledbetter, 40, no address available, was taken into custody for failure to pay child support. She was placed under $2,696 bond.
Boles is held without bond on the parole violation and on $9,000 bond on the endangerment and evading charges.
The parole violation warrant was taken following Boles arrested by Crossville Police Nov. 10 on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
Boles pleaded guilty in October 2017 to sell and delivery of more than .5 grams of meth and received a six-year prison sentence from which he was released by the state on parole.
