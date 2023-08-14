Two men were led to safety by Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies after their vehicle slid off a county road and into a farm pond last week, according to reports filed with the sheriff’s office.
The incident occurred Aug. 6 shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Sawmill Rd., according to Cpl. Brandon Griffin’s report.
Griffin and Sgt. Dustin Jackson were dispatched on a report of a vehicle crashing into a pond with two persons trapped inside. On arrival on the scene, the deputies learned the two men — ages 78 from Sawmill Rd. and 98 from Sarasota, FL, were not injured and simply could not get out of their vehicle.
According to the report, the vehicle had slid off the roadway while crossing a dam and had not crashed. With water entering the vehicle and the men unable to open the doors, the deputies arrived in time to lead both men to safety.
Both men were not injured despite their experience and a wrecker was called to pull the vehicle from the water.
