Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies are investigating how a man who showed up at Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest was wounded.
The incident took place Tuesday around 7 p.m. on W. Creston Rd. according to Deputy Ted Monday’s report. No one else was injured and no one has been charged. It is a mystery as to how the incident took place.
The victim, a 21-year-old Linder Loop man, told deputies he was riding a stand-up mower at the W. Creston Rd. address when he felt something strike him in the left chest area, Monday wrote. The man said he did not hear anything and did not see anyone in the direction that the gunshot came.
The projectile was removed in the emergency room, just under the victim’s skin, and appeared to be a size and shape similar to a .22 caliber bullet.
Neighbors were questioned and none reported hearing any gunshots. Investigation is continuing.
