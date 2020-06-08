Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies received two citizen complaints last Tuesday of alleged home improvement fraud with one relating to a residence that had burned and the other storm roof repair.
In the first report, the person filing the complaint stated an E. First St. contractor had been hired to repair a rental property that had suffered a fire and was quoted the price of $2,800 for materials and labor.
The property owner reported June 2 that the wires, walls and ceiling had been stripped and that kitchen cabinets and a water heater were missing.
When contacted, the contractor told police that a neighbor had gutted the house prior to the contractor being hired and that because of memory problems, the victim might have been taken advantage of by the neighbor.
The person filing the complaint could not remember the neighbor’s name.
Because the person filing the complaint allowed the neighbor to work on the house prior to making arrangements with the contractor, sheriff’s investigators are uncertain if a crime took place. It was suggested the complainant obtain someone with power of attorney to assist in future business transactions.
In the second complaint, a Bell Rd. residence hired a contractor to repair and replace sections of a roof that suffered tornado damage in the spring, paying the contractor $1,500.
The contractor cashed the $1,500 check but has not performed any work, the victim said. Numerous attempts to contact the contractor have been unsuccessful.
