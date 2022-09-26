Two people were found dead this morning from gunshot wounds in what authorities believe is a murder-suicide.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an address on Main St. in Pleasant Hill Monday at 7:28 a.m. Identities of the individuals is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Uplands Village released a statement that said the two individuals had moved into the memory care assisted living neighborhood a week ago.
“We grieve this loss and extend our deepest condolences to family and friends,” the social media statement said. “The safety of our residents is our first concern. We take all matters of this nature seriously.”
Uplands is exploring options for counseling for their residents and staff.
The report of a shooting led to a soft lockdown of nearby Pleasant Hill Elementary while investigators determined what had happened.
A press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office notes there is no risk to the community. The investigation is ongoing at this time and additional information will be released as it is available.
