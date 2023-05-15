As county departments struggle with staffing needs, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster says he wants to look at ways to provide better efficiency with fewer people, particularly at the solid waste department.
“A lot of this is for efficiency,” Foster told the county budget committee as it began its review of the 2023-’23 proposed county budget. “We’re trying to figure out how to not hire a bunch of extra drivers.”
He pointed to a proposal to purchase heavy-duty trash compactors in the solid waste department, which would reduce the need for additional truck drivers even as use of the county’s 16 recycling centers increases.
That’s important because the county is having trouble attracting employees for key positions, like truck drivers, which requires a commercial drivers license.
Solid Waste Director Conrad Welch requested an additional full-time truck driver for his staff, replacing a part-time position, along with an increase in the pay rate.
“We’re well under what other counties are paying for drivers,” he said.
The county pays $14.48 an hour for truck drivers, a job that requires a commercial driver’s license. He proposed increasing that to $15.93 an hour.
Foster said it was “worth a try,” though he noted the proposed pay rate was still lower than other truck driving positions pay.
But increased recycling and waste from a growing population requires more and more trips to the county’s 16 recycling centers.
Heavy-duty compactors could reduce the number of trips needed, particularly in the “open top” containers, which collected large, bulky items like discarded furniture.
The compactors cost $61,600 each, and $15,200 for the container.
The department made more than 1,800 trips to collect open top containers last year. Most of those were at the Maryetta St. Recycling Center, followed by Vandever, Peavine Rd. and Homestead centers.
The two compactors would go to Maryetta and Vandever. Peavine and Homestead centers are not yet set up to use the compactor.
Foster said the compactors could take what has required three or four loads down to one trip.
“A lot of the equipment is for that,” he said.
And funding is in place for the equipment through the solid waste department’s fund balance, which is funded with a set allocation from the county’s property tax rate.
“It’s money that can only be used on solid waste,” Foster said.
The budget does include some projected revenue from the sale of recycled materials, particularly cardboard.
“Cardboard went from $60 to $80 per ton,” Welch said. “There’s a new mill in Kentucky that’s giving the others some competition. But it’s still tied to a national market.”
He estimates about $360,000 in recycling revenue.
Welch is also taking bids for tire removal. Costs have increased significantly over the past year from $69 per ton to $142 per ton.
“There should be a decrease in that,” he said.
Welch also updated the committee on the Woody Convenience Center, which is set to move from its current location to a new site on Hwy. 127 N. when the new road bed is built up high enough to allow access to the new location.
The county began working on the new site last fall. The state offered the county $26,400 for improvements to the current location — which is not owned by the county — and $26,100 for moving the equipment to a new location.
The county is ready for the move, Welch said. Foster noted the county won’t receive money from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for relocating the center until the move to the new site is complete.
Welch said, “They definitely want us off the one site. But I can’t move until they give me the other site.”
Other county departments also noted struggles with attracting and retaining employees. Donnie Moody, parks and recreation manager, said he currently has one other full-time employee in his department
He had a second person, but they have left the department, Moody said. He’s had no luck attracting part-time employees. He hired one a week earlier, but they’ve already told him they’re looking for another job.
“I would like to transfer all my part-time money to a full-time position,” he said.
The part-time job offers $10 an hour.
“I don’t know if we went to $15 an hour that they’d take it,” Moody said.
“We are able to attract people to the full-time position. Our benefits are great and people know that.”
When Moody started with the department 17 years ago, there were seven full-time workers and one administrator.
The county will also need to staff to take on building inspections when the county takes over that service from the city of Crossville Jan. 1. Foster proposed hiring the department director early in the budget year to provide time to set up the office and take necessary training. An inspector could be hired in December and there are plans for a part-time administrator.
The maintenance department will also need additional people to take on the extra work required by new county facilities. Doddroe proposed promoting a custodian to a higher salary grade because the person takes on light maintenance work in addition to custodial duties.
The county has just begun its annual budget review. It will consider personnel and capital funding requests when it meets May 18.
The budget process is expected to last into July as the county gathers information on revenue projections and sets expenditures for the coming year.
