With the new portion of Crab Orchard Elementary complete, work is moving on to demolition of the 1972 portion of the building.
Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design told the Cumberland County Board of Education said demolition would begin in early November.
The board had also authorized several additional projects at the school — including a new roof on the 2001 portion of the facility, paving the roadway and painting the exterior to better match the new construction — were getting started.
“They’re bringing materials to the site for the reroof and they will be starting on that shortly,” Chamberlin said.
The additional projects come to about $261,550. The Cumberland County Commission approved paying $234,968 of that cost with the $26,581 balance paid by the school system. The commission approved a debt service resolution in October, allowing it to take the funds from its debt service fund balance and then repay the funds the next day with its general fund balance.
“The other work for the paving and painting are authorized,” Chamberlin told the board.
As work wraps up on the new roof on a portion of Cumberland County High School, Chamberlin said the contractor had offered to revise an earlier estimate for additional work.
“Work has gone extremely well,” Chamberlin said, citing the dry weather during September and October. “They’ve been very surprised at how easily the work has gone.”
Turner Roofing offered the low bid of $672,500 for the project to replace the roof on the bulk of the building and replace fascia and soffits. The company originally provided a $170,000 bid for roof replacement on F-wing of the school. They have offered a revised price of $145,000. They would also replace the roof above the kitchen where they’ve completed some maintenance work for $78,000.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said, “We’re running close to budget. I don’t feel that this board has the money at this time.”
She asked if Turner Roofing would allow the school system time to budget those items in the next budget. Chamberlin said he was unable to answer for the company, but did not think it would hold the bids for that length of time. The school budget runs from July 1 through June 30 each year and often is not approved by the county commission until August.
But, Chamberlin added, “He was guessing with his first bid because of the nature of the roof there.”
The roof required a second round of bids after initial bids were almost double the amount budgeted. The original project called for the original roof to be removed and the process was labor intensive. After the bids were rejected, Chamberlin learned of a process that used a machine to even out the foam roof material to provide an even surface to apply the new roof material.
“I think he feels this is a fair value for the work. If you revisit the project in the spring, I think you’ll see numbers close to this,” he said.
The final work to close out the renovation of the CCHS football field and stadium will be done soon. They were waiting for the end of football season before starting that work so to not disrupt visitors to games.
In other action, the board approved its committees and assignments for the next year.
•Policy Committee: Tom Netherton, 6th District representative; Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative; and Tony Brock, 5th District representative
•Building and Grounds Committee: Jim Inman, 1st District representative; Boston; and Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative
•Budget Committee: Josh Stone, 4th District representative; Boston; Stace Karge, 9th District representative; and Inman
•Athletic Committee: Brock, Stone and Inman
•Salary Study Committee: Boston, Hamby and Brock
•DOS Evaluation Committee: Karge, Inman and Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative
•Safety Committee: Hamby, Karge and Netherton
•Sick Bank: Netherton and Boston
Netherton, Boston and Safdie were assigned to the contract committee. The board voted to extend membership on the committee to four members and then approved adding Karge to the committee.
