By law Cumberland County has to keep certain public records for several years. Having a facility to meet the needs is a challenge the county has been undertaking for the past several years, and the current facility is in need of repair and renovation.
Last week, commissioners reviewed a $2.8 million rough, preliminary construction cost estimate for renovation, demolition and new addition work at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center during this month’s building and grounds committee meeting.
Kim Chamberlin, architect with Upland Design Group, made the presentation.
“Now, this cost estimate is based on all construction work being performed through a traditional lump sum competitive bid. It doesn’t include any reductions for work that might be performed by the county or TCAT [Tennessee College of Applied Technology] students. It doesn’t include any furnishings or equipment, either,” Chamberlin said.
He said the estimate also could vary, depending on design changes and the construction market.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner and building and grounds committee chairman, said, “Just a reminder, there is a $100,000 grant opportunity for this archives project.”
The proposed project includes the demolition and removal of the back portion of the existing facility at $225,000; site work including additional parking, reworked site drainage and sidewalk repairs at $50,000; new two-story 8,000-square-foot addition with masonry and steel construction at $1.56 million; and 8,224-square-foot renovation of the existing building including the removal of the baptistry area, basement renovations, general renovations including upgrading of finishes, HVAC, plumbing and electrical upgrades, new aluminum windows, new roof, fascia, gutters and downspouts and repairs of the front/cupola steeple area at $945,760.
“I think that renovation cost is a bit high, and we can bring that down. It can be affordable if we raise the (collection) fees,” Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said.
Chamberlin agreed and said, “If you do as much of the renovation work with TCAT and county employees as possible, that would drop labor costs. But that’s up to you all. I have no idea what TCAT could do and when they’d be able to do it.”
“We’d have to work with Conrad (Welch — county building maintenance supervisor),” Stone said.
Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, asked Chamberlin if they were replacing it with a metal roof and if not, why.
Chamberlin said they have had better luck with low-slope rubber roofing and it was half the cost.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, asked, “How much would it be just to build a whole new building?”
Chamberlin said it would be significantly more.
“That building is worth saving. The older building is in very good condition structurally,” Chamberlin said.
Carl MacLeod, 9th District commissioner, said, “We need to have a discussion about the building itself. That’s a lot of money going into that old building.”
Wilson said, “You weren’t there for the tour, and he told us the older portion in front has good bones and is solid. It’s worth saving. The back portion is not.”
Stone said, “The renovation is high, and we can lower that. It’s a matter of listing what can be done by Conrad and the county and sitting down and seeing what they can do.”
“That’s a lot of money going to that old building. I’m not convinced we need all that,” MacLeod said.
“What would happen if we just left that building alone and just built a new one?” Blalock asked.
Stone said it would cost a lot more and the county would still have to take care of the archives building because the county owns it.
“One of the reasons that building needed so much work is because we (the county) have neglected it. I’m all for and I’m committed to taking care of our buildings,” Stone said.
The committee agreed by consensus to review the rough estimate and continue discussions regarding the matter during next month’s meeting.
The committee also agreed by consensus not to consider an offer to purchase the Witt Financial Building at $537,000 because it would need too much work and renovation for housing the election commission. There would also be a continued parking parking issue.
Mark Witt, the owner of the building, had approached the county and offered to sell them the building a few months ago.
The panel also approved two documents for the county mayor’s office to be used for allowing groups and organizations to set up on the courthouse lawn. The rules will remain the same, but the documents for applicants to sign have been slightly revised.
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
