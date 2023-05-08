A $100 bid for a parcel of land owned by Cumberland County brought a final price of $1,975.20 last month.
The property was among a lengthy list of properties owned by the county after they failed to sell at a public auction for unpaid property taxes. The public can place bids on those properties — a minimum of $100 is sought for the parcels along with applicable fees like attorney costs and advertising the bid.
The sale of the lots returns parcels to the county’s tax rolls.
Michael Matthews offered $100 for the property at 1008 Lancer Dr., along with a $45 advertising fee and $130.60 for attorney costs. When his bid was advertised in the Crossville Chronicle, Juan Carlos and Patrick Picard submitted a counter bid of $1,484 to Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s office. The two parties met at the April 17 Cumberland County Delinquent Tax Committee meeting for the auction.
Under the rules of the auction, only the people who submitted the original bid and the counter bid could participate.
Each bid must increase the purchase price by 10%.
Matthews bid $1,632, countered by Carlos and Picard at $1,795. Matthews upped the bid again to $1,975.20.
Carlos and Picard withdrew from the auction.
The committee approved the sale at the final price, noting that satisfied the unpaid taxes owed the county on the property.
The committee also fielded counter bids on four lots on Bear Den Trail. 20207WY-03 LLC, a company registered in Wyoming, offered a $100 bid for each of the four parcels.
Devin and Casandra Smith, through their family trust, had offered a $100 bid on five other parcels on the road in southern Cumberland County. They offered a counter bid of $126 per lot for the four lots sought by 20207WY-03 LLC.
The buyers are also responsible for attorney costs and advertising fees for each parcel.
The company did not have a representative present at the meeting, and the Smiths’ bid was approved by the committee and, later, the full commission.
Other delinquent tax properties sold in April were:
• 363 Bainbridge Rd., Larry and Sharon Curtis-Flair, bid $100, $45 advertising fee, $155.60 attorney fee
• 5006 Pawnee Rd., Michael Matthews, bid $100, $45 advertising fee, $175 attorney fees
• 2122 Keno Dr., Michael Matthews, bid $100, $45 advertising fee, $178.50 attorney fees
• 2026 Coyote Dr., Gonzalo and Celia Maria Teller, $1,475.27 — represents payment of all taxes owed
• 2028 Coyote Dr., Gonzalo and Celia Maria Teller, $1,371.03 — represents payment of all taxes owed
