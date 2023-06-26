Cumberland County sold more than 26 parcels to gain more than $16,000 for the county’s coffers.
But those property sales also return numerous pieces of land to the property tax rolls to provide future revenue for county operations.
These properties were previously in private ownership, but the owners failed to make tax payments. Unpaid taxes range from around $400 to almost $3,000.
When property taxes go unpaid for two years, the bill is turned over to the Clerk and Master’s office. That office holds periodic public auctions to sell property to new owners. One such auction was held last fall.
When properties remain unsold after a tax sale, the county takes ownership. The public can place bids on specific parcels through the County Mayor’s office and the bid is presented to the delinquent tax committee of the Cumberland County Commission for action.
The following properties were sold by the county during its June 20 commission meeting:
•79 N. Hampton Ct., $301.90, Brenton and Shannon Wiley
•26 N. Hampton Lan, $289.20, Brenton and Shannon Wiley
•Blackfoot Trail lot 57, $358.50, Donald and Misty Moore
•Chickasha Trail Lot 114, $659.10, Harry Alex Davis
•Chickasha Trail Lot 69, $658.50, Harry Alex Davis
•Narcissa Dr. Lot 86, $658.50, Harry Alex Davis
•Blackfoot Trail Lot 42, $1,195.64, Harry Alex Davis, a full bid for the taxes owed
•3010 Niska Dr., $473.20, Talmadge Potter
•3012 Niska Dr., $287, Talmadge Potter
•7008 Peoto Lane, $473.20, Talmadge Potter
•7010 Peoto Lane, $470.10, Talmadge Potter
•Bear Den Trail lot 75, $276, Nicholas Ross
•Dear Den Trail lot 76, $276, Nicholas Ross
•Bear Den Trail lot 97, $276, Nicholas Ross
•Bear Den Trail lot 96, $276, Nicholas Ross
•Bear Den Trail lot 95, $276, Nicholas Ross
•208 Marmaduke Dr., $423.40, Joseph and Lyudmila Sandor
•103 Manchester Rd., $490, Roderick Stubbs and Shirley Pattman-Stubbs
When bids are made on a property, the county must advertise the purchase to allow others an opportunity to bid. This past month, that resulted in multiple counterbids and an auction during the June 20 delinquent tax meeting.
Only those registering a counterbid of at least 10% more than the original bid and the original bidder are allowed to participate in the auction.
The following properties were sold following an auction by the committee:
•Blackfoot Trail lot 47, $758.50, Donald and Misty Moore
•Narcissa Dr. lot 105, $1,313.86, Benton and Shannon Wiley
•Narcissa Dr. lot 106, $1313.86, Benton and Shannon Wiley
•Narcissa Dr. lot 102, $558.50, Benton and Shannon Wiley
•Narcissa Dr. lot 101, $558.50, Benton and Shannon Wiley
•Bear Den Trail lot 77, $1,276, James and Susanne Johnson
•Bear Den Trail lot 78, $1,507, James and Susanne Johnson
•Bear Den Trail lot 79, $2,319.59, James and Susanne Johnson
A list of available properties is maintained on the Cumberland County website, cumberlandcountytn.gov, under the County Mayor’s Office.
In other action, the county approved a quitclaim deed to transfer ownership of property at The Phoenix School to the Cumberland County school system. The county had originally given the property to the state of Tennessee in 1948 for use as an armory. The property later ceased to serve that purpose and the title was returned to the county in 1998.
The property is adjacent to the Central Services facility and includes a portion of the Phoenix School campus.
The commission also approved a lease with the Cumberland County Fair Association for use of the Cumberland County Community Complex during the annual fair in August. The new lease will expire Dec. 7, 2026.
There were no significant changes from the existing lease agreement.
