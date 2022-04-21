Cumberland County sold two parcels of land Monday.
“The current list in our office, we’re down to approximately 1,000 lots, which are all in Fairfield Glade,” said Beth Davis, office manager for Cumberland Mayor Allen Foster.
The properties, at 162 Hawes Cir. and 177 Hawes Cir., had unpaid taxes totaling $2,749. Landsedge, Inc. offered $580.80 for the first property and $589.50 for the second. The offer includes legal fees.
The Cumberland County Commission approved the sale, returning those properties to the tax rolls.
When property taxes go unpaid for two years, the bill is turned over to the Clerk and Master’s office. That office holds periodic public auctions to sell property to new owners and return the property to the tax rolls.
When properties go unsold at that auction, they are turned over to the county, which can then sell the properties individually or in groups.
The Clerk and Master’s office held a delinquent tax sale April 12, offering 426 parcels with delinquent taxes from 2005-2008 for purchase. Opening bid during a tax sale is the unpaid taxes and fees owned on the property.
Davis said 41 lots were sold during the sale. The remaining lots will be transferred to the county following a holding period and transfer.
“It will be early fall before it gets to our office,” Davis told the commission.
At that time, the properties will be added to the list of properties for sale, with buyers able to place a bid.
If the bid settles the outstanding balance on the property, the county’s delinquent tax committee can approve the sale. If the bid is lower than what is owed, the full commission can approve the sale.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner and chair of the delinquent tax committee, said, “We’d like to go out of business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.