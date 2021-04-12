More tax properties were added back to the tax rolls this month.
The Cumberland County Delinquent Tax Committee sold one lot with a bid satisfying the unpaid property taxes and two other lots were approved by the Cumberland County Commission.
Tristan Foster submitted a bid of $532 for a lot at 154 Natchez Circle. The lot had an unpaid tax balance of $531.46. The committee unanimously approved the sale.
John Bruington submitted a bid of $292.30 for a lot at 35 Hunterwood Ct., and Gary and Phyllis Gulledge submitted a bid of $268.20 for a lot at 109 Natchez Circle. The commission accepted both bids in a unanimous vote.
All buyers were required to pay a $45 advertising fee and any attorney fees required to complete the sale.
Property purchased via a delinquent tax sale are subject to a one year period of redemption in which the prior owner can reclaim the property by paying the taxes owed.
There were two bidders for a lot on Thurman Ave. Additional research was necessary before taking action on the bids. The committee will revisit that lot at its next meeting.
In other business, the Cumberland County Commission approved the following items:
•Budget amendment allowing the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new drug dog at a cost of $10,000
•Budget amendment accepting $10,500 in grants, including COVID-19 relief funds, to purchase the UV light disinfection systems onboard Cumberland County EMS ambulance units
•Budget amendment to use $1.6 million of the unassigned fund balance to pay the first year of principal and interest payments on the county archives renovation project
•Election of notaries: Sarah Gail Whitaker and Sharon M. Rakowski, new; and renewals for Shannon E. Calhoun, Adeline J. Eyanson, David G. Freeman, Janice Hamby, Janine Jones-Hartley, Donna Kerley, Elizabeth Mena, Joseph Albert Salvato and Patricia Steinmann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.