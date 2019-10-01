After suffering through the heat of September and the first few days of October, a cooling trend is coming beginning Oct. 4 and continuing through at least Oct. 13.
I expect highs in the upper 70s by the weekend and low temperatures dropping into the 40s early next week. Thursday should be the end of our 90-degree temperatures for this year, and this cooling trend is going to go on for a while.
There have only been a couple of days in September with scattered showers in the county. While a few places had some heavy rain, some had very little.
Next week, I will have all the statistics for you. It will be interesting to see just how many records we break on temperatures and precipitation for September.
October is usually our driest month, but I have a feeling there may be some tropical systems come up in the next couple of weeks and bring some rain to Tennessee.
Want to hear something crazy? Last September, we had 10 inches of rain in Crossville for the month — and most of it came from tropical systems.
Something interesting to view in the night sky this week: A crescent moon will be appearing along with Jupiter in the southwestern sky after dark. On the night of Oct. 3, they will appear very close together in the sky. Be sure and mark this on your calendar, because it should be quite a sight.
Sunrise is now 6:35 a.m., with sunset at 6:24 p.m.
Drop me an email anytime with your questions or comments to weather1@charter.net.
