Bridgette Adel Morris is scared. She is scared that her addiction would cause her death. Jailed, she fears walking out the jailhouse doors once her sentenced is served. And, she is scared she won’t get the treatment she recognizes she needs.
Morris, 35, who has lived on Whitehall St. and Old Rugby Rd., was arrested in September 2018 for a series of vehicle burglaries, thefts and forgeries. In May, she pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of criminal simulation and received a four-year suspended sentence with condition she continue in a rehab program.
She violated her probation and has been incarcerated since. Now, she is asking a judge to release her to a treatment and recovery program, risking ten years in prison if she does not successfully complete it.
“I’m glad it happened when it did,” Morris said of her initial arrest. “I wouldn’t be here now.”
She admits her wrongdoings and described that time in her life as a fog of drug abuse. Methamphetamine was more important to her than her parents, than anything in her life.
“I lied about having a job. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have done what I done. Everything I had done, I was out of it. I was raised better than this,” Morris told Judge Gary McKenzie.
Through it all, her mom and dad, Georgia and David Morris, have stood by her and knew something was amiss, but didn’t know how to deal with their daughter’s addiction. Both testified on her behalf, with Georgia Morris telling the judge, “She needs to get help. She needs it.”
Morris told the judge she is willing to go to long-term treatment and is asking she be allowed to go to Adult and Teen Challenge in Louisiana through Invitation Ministries.
“I can serve the time in jail, but what happens to me after that? It scares me to death,” Morris told McKenzie.
Morris has been in jail since March and if good behavior while incarcerated continues, she will be eligible to get out of jail between September and December. She had rather go to treatment for a year or longer.
Assistant District Attorney Phillip Hatch said the state is not in a position to recommend or oppose the request. He added that he has spoken with as many victims as he could contact, and that the state does take the position that if she does not complete the treatment program, she serve ten years in prison.
“It is my opinion that if she is released, she will violate probation and the taxpayers will continue to keep her up,” McKenzie noted. “The community wants to see justice, but we have to balance that between what is best for the community and for the individual … with a pound of judgment we have to balance an ounce of mercy.”
Sometimes, what is best for the community and the individual is one in the same.
McKenzie added that it is scary for someone in Morris’ position to just walk out the doors of jail with nothing having changed in a person’s life.
“I am going to take this under advisement … I want to see how sincere you are … you are going to have opportunity. We will see if you feel the same,” McKenzie concluded.
He then continued the motion hearing to Sept. 6.
