Marcus Allen Braddam didn’t want to go to court, so he simply failed to show up. He didn’t want to go to jail, either, and was found hiding in a closet. It ends up, Braddam, 26, 65 Bradshaw Family Rd., is doing both.
Braddam was taken into custody Jan. 5 around 10:30 p.m. on a capias issued by Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray for failing to appear in court on Jan. 3.
Braddam was placed on the probation violation docket, facing five counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, evading arrest and reckless driving.
When his name was called and Braddam failed to answer, Bray gave Braddam’s attorney, Jeff Vires, an opportunity to try and contact his client. The attempt failed and toward the end of the day, Bray issued a forfeiture and capias for Braddam’s arrest, ordering he serve ten days in jail and then be held for a bond hearing.
Sheriff Casey Cox said his deputies were alerted the same day to search for the missing defendant, which resulted in a lot of law enforcement activity in the county.
On Sunday night, Deputy Ray Seiber spotted a vehicle that was connected with Braddam parked at the end of the road leading to where Braddam was living. K-9 Deputy Ryan Ashburn and other officers went to the house.
A woman answering the door told Ashburn that he and Deputy Allen Webb could enter the house and conduct a search for Braddam resulting in the defendant being found hiding in a bedroom closet.
He was taken into custody without incident and is being held without bond pending an appearance before a Criminal Court judge.
