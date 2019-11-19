When Kara Alease Manley started asking questions about street time credit and the number of days she would owe on probation if she agreed to plead guilty to a probation violation and attend in-house drug recovery, the judge became suspicious.
Manley, 27, in May 2017 pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of property of less $1,000, charges stemming from a residential burglary and incident at Walmart. Last Tuesday Manley stood before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie asking for the opportunity to attend an Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program.
But first, she had some questions. And those questions resulted in her case being put off until December.
Flanked by her attorney, Howard Upchurch of Pikeville, McKenzie asked the defendant if she had any questions before entering her plea to violating her probation. She then asked how much street time credit she would earn by entering the program.
This was followed by questions about the length of her sentence and, at some point during that exchange, McKenzie stopped the hearing.
“I don’t think she is ready,” McKenzie told Upchurch. The judge expressed concern that Manley was more interested in getting out of incarceration and shortening her four-year jail time than getting help for a drug addiction issue.
McKenzie then ordered that the case be placed on the Dec. 12 docket and that Manley be removed from the courtroom to a holding area where her attorney could talk with her.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violation
•Pamela Jane Blanton, conceded to the violation and is to serve 45 days in jail at 75%, obtain alcohol and drug assessment and any followup and to be released back on probation while keeping diversion.
•Dylan Cole Brown, conceded to the violation and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence.
•Tawnee Lee Cantrell, conceded to the violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time already served.
•Jamie Lee Conatser, conceded to the violation and is to serve the balance of a four-year sentence with credit for 353 days already served.
•Rodney Lee Corbitt Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Anthony Jorge Corson, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Nicky Paul Crisp, probation violation warrant dismissed and returned to supervised probation.
•Jeffery Cody Dahlberg, probation violation warrant based on leaving rehab; state to dismiss probation violation warrant with treatment program to be continued locally.
•Larry Benton Davis, conceded to the violation and with loss of judicial diversion, now has a guilty plea on his record and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence on supervised probation.
•Thomas Nathan Denney, conceded to the violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75%.
•Joseph Earl Ellenberg, conceded to the violation and is to serve 120 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest of community corrections.
•Kaycee Irene Farr, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Justin Lee Hale, conceded to the violation and is to serve 30 days at 75% and then be returned to supervised probation.
•Stephen Michael Harrington, two probation violation warrants, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of felony possession of marijuana, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Harrington and continued to Dec. 3.
•Wesley Paul Hassler, was recognized for completion of longterm in-house rehab with the congratulations of Judge Gary McKenzie; was granted good behavior status so he could return to the rehab program as a staff member.
•Leo Hayes III, conceded to probation violations and is expected to enter strict supervision of the Morgan County Regional Correction Facility’s Recovery Court program as part of his three-year sentence.
•Patricia Anne Haynie, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Robin Lang Hogan, conceded to the violation and is to serve 180 days in jail at 75% with credit for time served.
•Triston Monroe King, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent King and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Brooks Jonathan Lee, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear for probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Kara Alease Manley, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 12.
•Brian Andrew Melton, Pubic Defender’s Office appointed to represent Melton and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•William Arnold Miller, conceded to the violation and is to serve 30 days in jail at 75% and then the balance of an 11-month and 29-day sentence.
•Jeremiah Edward Moser, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Jason Lyle Nash, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Nash and violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Racheal Kaye Pendergrass, conceded to the violation and is to serve 90 days in jail with probation extended one year.
•Stephen Edward Randall, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Casey Allen Rector, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Rector and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Shawn Edward Ridener, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Ridener and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3. Motion for bond was denied.
•Daniel Eugene Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7 for payment of court costs.
•Charles Daniel Shultz, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Shultz and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Nicholas Robert Smith, probation violation warrant on 2001 case dismissed.
•Ronald Lane Smithson, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3.
•Christopher Allen Taylor, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a four-year sentence.
Arraignment
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to Dec. 3.
Deadline docket
•Joseph Eugene Flury, theft of merchandise of $2,500 to $10,000, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of $1,000 to $2,500, driving on a suspended license and case in boundover status, continued to Dec. 3.
•Matthew Robert Thomasson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Jan. 14.
•Sarah Danielle Turner, probation violation hearings continued to Dec. 13.
•Stephanie Cheliah Tuttle, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Tuttle, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 3 and motion for bond was denied.
•Lindsey Nichole Wagoner, conceded to the probation violation on a six-year sentence. She was granted furlough to attend the Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program.
•Walter Jordan Wellborn, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Wellborn and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 3.
•Stephen Andrew Woodlief, motion to move from supervised probation to unsupervised probation granted with completion of all terms that were required.
•Carissa Campbell, probation violation hearing based on termination of a recovery program continued to Dec. 3.
Motion/petition
•Randy William Frechette, felony possession of methamphetamine, motion to be released from supervised probation granted and placed on good behavior probation.
•Carl Carter III, motion to revoke bond hearing continued to Jan. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.