Patricia Anne Haynie is a victim, not a probation violator, she told Cumberland County Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray during a recent probation violation hearing.
Haynie said she tested positive for methamphetamine because a dinner guest at her home had slipped some meth into her sweet tea. She was charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution, because someone left a baggie of meth in a wallet for which she had traded.
Bray didn’t buy into it.
Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Pardon and Parole Officer Kyla Cook was the only state witness called. Haynie testified for herself.
Cook testified that Haynie received a two-year prison sentence for her attempt to introduce contraband into a penal institution in June 2017, and received a three-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine in June 2018.
Haynie served one year in jail after pleading guilty to the meth charge.
In the latest probation violation hearing, Haynie, 58, testified that she has a prescription for OxyContin but was charged with probation violation after the sweet tea incident.
She has served 380 days in jail since her probation violation arrest.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch asked that Haynie’s probation be revoked. Appointed attorney Ivy Gardner asked that she be given credit for the amount of time already served and be released back on probation.
Bray ordered Haynie to serve the balance of her three-year prison sentence after state he found her testimony unbelievable because of her “credibility issues.”
