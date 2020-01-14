A Fairfield Glade area woman free on bond pending her February trial for fifth offense driving under the influence is back behind bars after picking up another drunk driving arrest, according to records.
Bond for Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, 53, was revoked after she was arrested for another fifth offense driving under the influence, per se, charge.
Hughes’ name was on the Jan. 3 probation violation docket for a status report on the charges of fifth offense driving under the influence, per se and violation of the motor vehicle ignition interlock law. She was scheduled to go on trial Feb. 25.
Simpson appeared in Criminal Court in September at which time she asked for a new attorney to be appointed to represent her, expressing dissatisfaction with the Public Defender’s Office. The Public Defender’s Office agreed that there existed a philosophical with Hughes over how her case should proceed.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie was reluctant to allow the defender’s office to withdraw from the case, and advised Hughes that she was well represented. He added that he was not in the habit of allowing defendants to dismiss court-appointed attorneys paid for at taxpayer expense.
He finally relented, and appointed Earl Patton to represent Hughes and continued the case until Sept. 13. The case was then continued to Oct. 3 and then to Dec. 9. At that time, the trial date was set.
Hughes, however, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and the judge approved the District Attorney’s Office request to revoke Hughes’ bond pending a bond revocation hearing. That hearing was continued from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17.
The latest charge will have no affect on the case scheduled for trial.
In other cases on the docket, dozens appeared on the probation violation docket and the following is what took place:
Probation violations
•Michael DeAngelo Abston, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Abston and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Christopher Jaques Baird, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Amanda Nichole Brown, pleaded guilty to a positive drug screen and agreed to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections for the balance of her sentence.
•Derek Shane Brown, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Carl Lewis Collins, pleaded guilty to violating probation by gaining a felony conviction in Roane County and agreed to serve the balance of a three-year sentence.
•Rodney Lee Corbitt Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Jonathan Wade Clifton Duncan, pleaded guilty to a positive drug screen and agreed to serve 120 days in jail at 75% and then be returned to probation.
•Kaycee Irene Farr, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Jeremy Lawrence Flury, pleaded guilty to a positive drug test and agreed to serve 90 days in jail at 75 percent and then be placed back on probation.
•Justin Lee Hale, pleaded guilty to a positive drug screen and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.
•Taylor Lee Hall, Veterans’ Recovery Court application pending and continued to Jan. 17.
•Miranda Dawn Hinds, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Hinds and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Herbert James Holter III, pleaded guilty to absconding and not reporting and agreed to serve eight months in jail at 75% with probation terminated at completion of sentence.
•Karen Ann Hubbard, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Scott Monroe Hyder, Pubic Defender’s Office appointed to represent Hyder and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Kevin Scott Keck, pleaded guilty to failure to report and agreed to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•James Wayne Kirby, Recovery Court application pending and continued to Feb. 7.
•David Byron Lee, pleaded guilty to failed drug screen and agreed to serve 120 days in jail at 75% and then be returned to probation.
•Valerie Jolene Miller, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Miller and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•James Lewis Myers, probation violation warrant dismissed as defendant is serving a 12-year sentence.
•Bryan Adam Nalepa, probation violation hearing continued for tracking on payment of $479 court costs.
•James Lyle Nash, pleaded guilty to positive drug screen and was granted furlough to the Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program.
•Bruce I. Parks, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Brandy Lynn Peebles, pleaded guilty to positive drug screen and agreed to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Emily Heather Pepper, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was given credit for time served with probation extended one year for payment.
•Harlan Clay Phillips, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Phillips and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Carrie Nicole Rector, presented proof of medical prescription relating to health issues and surgeries, probation violation hearing based on positive drug screen continued until Feb. 7 with bond set at $2,500.
•Shawn Edward Ridener, pleaded guilty to probation violation based on new charge and agreed to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Scott Leandro Rocha, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Rocha and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Jennifer LeeAnn Simoneau, pleaded guilty to positive drug screen and agreed to serve 120 days in jail at 75 percent and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Walter Jordan Wellborn, pleaded guilty to not reporting and agreed to serve the balance of a four-year prison sentence. It was agreed that Wellborn be allowed furlough to enter the Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program.
•Christopher Roy Wyatt, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Wyatt and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
•Robert Brent Young, pleaded guilty to pickup up new charges and a failed drug screen and agreed to serve one year in jail at 75% with the balance on house arrest of community corrections.
•Laurie Young, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Young and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
Motions/hearings
•Brandi Leann Allen, multiple charges, presented that court with a certificate of completion of the Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program and was placed on probation for the balance of two years. Judge Wesley Bray offered his congratulations for completing the program and turning her life around.
•Jacob Isaac Barrett, aggravated burglary, continued to Jan. 17 with application to Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program pending.
•Danny Bilyeu, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 17 with application to Adult and Teen Challenge recovery program pending.
•William Jefferson Boggs, armed robbery, continued to Jan. 17.
•Pamela Sue Copley, felony possession of methamphetamine, sent word Copley was being treated in the emergency room and was unable to attend court. The case was continued to Jan. 17 so Copley could provide proof of her hospital visit/stay.
•Travis Lloyd Houston, probation violations, two fourth offense driving under the influence and two habitual motor vehicle law offender charges, motion hearing continued to Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.
•Terry Jason Manis, motion to be moved from supervised to unsupervised probation hearing continued to Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.