A Lake Tansi man recently arrested on a sealed grand jury indictment charging solicitation of a minor was one of dozens appearing in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week for arraignment.
Donald Cordell McIntire, 19, Sitting Bull Point, is charged with a single count of solicitation of a minor that is alleged to have occurred on or about Sept. 16. McIntire was indicted Jan. 11 and appeared in Criminal Court on Jan. 15.
Arraignment, however, did not take place. The case was continued to Feb. 22 at which time an attorney is expected to be appointed and arraignment held. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and his case was continued to Feb. 22.
The indictment accuses McIntire of contacting a victim the age of 11 for the purposes of engaging in sexual relations. If the incident had taken place, under Tennessee law, the charge would have been rape of a minor because of the child’s age.
The incident was reported to authorities after the child’s mother discovered the text messages on her daughter’s cell phone while checking it, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator Tom Howard confirmed.
“That is why it is so important for parents to keep up with what their kids on doing on their phones and the internet,” Howard said. He declined further comment on the pending case.
