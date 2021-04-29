A Pomona community man whose drug and other cases have been on the Cumberland County Criminal Court docket since 2018 was appointed representation of his fifth attorney and then failed to appear for his next court date.
Jerry Lynn Ashburn, 51, Pomona Rd., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant in March 2018 of Ashburn’s residence during which evidence was seized. A child was found in the residence and later testing revealed the presence of meth in the four-year-old’s hair follicles, according to reports at the time.
Ashburn was indicted on the charges in August of 2018 and since that time he has been represented by four attorneys.
On April 12, Ashburn appeared in court to learn that his latest attorney, Randall Boston, had filed a motion to withdraw from the case, citing a lack of communication between Ashburn and Boston.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley told Judge Wesley Bray that this was the fourth attorney to withdraw from the case. She added that most attorneys in Cumberland County have conflict with representing Ashburn.
Bray appointed Sparta attorney Jamie Hargis to represent Ashburn and reset the case for April 23 to make sure Hargis did not have a conflict.
Friday, Hargis appeared in court and told Bray he, too, has a conflict with representing Ashburn. Bray then appointed Casey Brown of Cookeville.
Ashburn failed to appear Friday and Bray issued a forfeiture and capias for Ashburn’s arrest and ordered he serve ten days in jail and then be held for a bond hearing.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
•Pamela Sue Copley, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of meth, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 11.
•Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to May 14.
•Roseanne Claire Hennessey, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to May 14.
•Shana R. Hinch, burglary, theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to May 14 at which time Hinch is to return to court with an attorney.
•Jason Neal Keagle, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to June 23 at which time Keagle is to return to court with an attorney.
•Paul Francis Matthews, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to May 14.
•Natasha Reshone Notario-Aguilar, failure to report a traffic crash with injuries, summons issued for May 11.
•Jared Lionel Tharp, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to May 11.
Deadline docket
•Ranata Nicole Brown, aggravated assault, continued to May 14.
•Eddie Maurice Brumbelow, sixth offense driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, continued to May 11.
•Isaac Houston Butler Jr., home improvement fraud and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Donald George Carter, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise and one case in boundover status, continued to May 11.
•James Edward Carter Jr., burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Jacklyn Chelsea Crabtree, third offense driving under the influence, continued to Aug. 4.
•Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, first-degree murder, continued to May 14.
•Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to May 14.
•Shadayda Storm Farris, domestic assault and second offense driving under the influence, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 14.
•Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery by uttering, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500, identity theft, forgery of up to $1,000, criminal simulation and criminal impersonation, continued to May 7.
•Michael Andrew Hamby, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to June 23.
•Kenneth Ihle, driving under the influence, trial set for July 15.
•Darren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued ot May 11.
•Gary Timothy Lawler, violation of community supervision requirements, continued to May 14.
•Curtis Ross Lowery, vehicular assault, continued to June 23.
•Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to May 11.
•Jonathan William McDonald, two counts of simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to May 14.
•Willis Lee Melton, evading arrest, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for hearing.
•Tammy Machelle Perry, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to May 14.
•Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Thomas Leon Reagan, felony possession of methamphetamine and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to May 14.
•Karly Makenzie Reph, vehicular homicide, continued to May 14.
•Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to June 11.
•Timothy Bruce Seber, driving under the influence, continued to June 23.
•Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to June 23.
•Brandon Thomas Standiford, burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and possession of burglary tools, continued to May 7.
•Jonathan Cole Treadway, evading arrest, set for trial July 15.
•Christopher Ryan Turbett, second offense driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence, continued to June 23.
•Carolyn Marie Williams, aggravated assault and simple possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and to be held for hearing.
•Mickey JA Wright, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun by a felon, trial date set for July 14.
•Dylan Howard, domestic assault, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Howard and continued to May 14.
Motion/petition
•Rodney Lee Corbitt Jr., evading arrest and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, presented certificate of completion of the Teen Challenge program and was transferred from jail time to supervised probation for three years.
•Michael Howard Harvel, official misconduct, sexual battery and assault, continued to May 14.
•Jordyn Shae Howard, aggravated cruelty to animals, sentencing hearing set for May 11.
•Raymond Brandon Norris, forgery of up to $1,000, to present proof of completion of recovery rehab.
Boundover
Defendant with cases still pending before the grand jury and in boundover status is Matthew Jordan Lacy, continued to May 11.
