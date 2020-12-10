A defendant’s whose granting of judicial diversion was delayed because he “was too busy” to fill out the required paperwork met all conditions laid out by a judge last month without further incident.
That action was among dozens taken during calling of the probation violation docket in Cumberland County Criminal Court Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch in a hearing last month moved to have Steve James Jagneaux denied judicial diversion, which was an original part of his original plea, because the defendant had failed to fill out paperwork required for a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation certificate. The certificate is needed for judicial diversion to be granted.
Jagneaux Sept. 1 pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Nov. 26, 2018, a charge that all agreed stemmed from a domestic situation that escalated. The plea agreement was conditioned with a hearing Nov. 10 for the granting of judicial diversion.
Jagneaux was quoted as telling Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Pardon and Parole personnel he was “a very, very busy businessman” and didn’t have time to jump through hoops.
After being admonished by Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie for his attitude in meeting the state requirements that could lead to a felony charge being removed from his permanent record, Jagneaux was given the second chance.
Defense attorney Kevin Bryant met with McKenzie in chambers prior to the opening of court Tuesday and the judge was provided with all the information that was needed to grant judicial diversion.
Jagneaux, who waited outside the courtroom because of COVID-19 restrictions, was then granted judicial diversion and released without having to appear before the judge.
If he successfully completes all requirements of diversion, he will be able to petition the court to have the charge removed as if it had never happened.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Adam Rhea Berrier, pleaded guilty to probation violations of positive drug screen and failure to pay restitution and is to serve 50 days in jail at 75 percent, with credit for time already served, and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Jacob Matthew Brewer, certificate of completion of long-term in-house rehab was presented to the court and was returned to probation for the balance of a three-year sentence. That probation will be reviewed on March 15 and could be ended, based on Brewer’s completion of rehab and other requirements. He was recognized by the court for the accomplishment.
•Troy Wayne Campbell, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 7.
•Carl Edward Carter III, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 7.
•Mark Arthur Connolly, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 5. Warrant was based on failure to pay $652 in court costs. Assistant Public Defender Lara Dykes argued that Connolly was days away from the end of probation when the warrant was issued and that the issue of court costs should be converted to a civil action. Connolly was urged by the court to make a good faith effort at paying the court costs by Feb. 5.
•Mackenzie Faith Cornell, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Joshua Paul Dashnaw, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for jail time already served.
•Rocky Darrell Davenport Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Matthaeu Fling Dorman, pleaded guilty to the probation violation of a new arrest in Hamblen County and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time already served in jail.
•Noah Aaron Ford, pleaded guilty to failure to take a drug screen and agreed to serve 50 days in jail at 75 percent and then be released on house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Garrett Gielssen, probation violation hearing continued to an unknown date.
•Jamie Noel Hamlin, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of a positive drug screen and lost judicial diversion. A possession of a Schedule V went into effect as a guilty plea and Hamlin is to serve 50 days in jail at 75 percent with credit for time already served on a one-year sentence.
•Christopher Todd Houston, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Houston and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Tammy Renee Jackson, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Michael Paul Kerley, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•David Scott Kirkland, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Kirkland and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•William Chad Meadows, pleaded guilty to violations of probation and is to serve 90 days in jail with credit for 220 days already served and is to be released under house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Racheal Kay Pendergrass, conceded to a probation violation and was given credit for time served.
•Billie Joe Lee Powell, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Derrick Ray Reed, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Cherie Lynn Reid, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•William Christopher Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Ronald Lane Smithson, probation violation, motion to dismiss warrant pending.
•Melanie Sue Stone, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Derrik Bryan Turner, probation violation, pleaded guilty to the violation and was given credit for time served.
•John Weslyn Warren, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen and lost judicial diversion. The original charge of aggravated domestic assault is now in the record as a guilty plea. Warren is to serve 50 days in jail at 75 percent and then be released back unto supervised probation for the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Charity Ann Williams, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Williams and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•Charlie Addison Wyatt, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was given credit for time served on a two-year sentence.
Arraignment
•Darren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to March 15.
Deadline docket
•Dalton Lee Davis, felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony of a Schedule VI drug and simple possession, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Robert Britton Hancock, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Dec. 7.
•Owen Ray Lingus, 21, who pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, was denied qualification for judicial diversion and is to serve 15 days in jail and the balance of his four-year sentence on supervised probation.
•Jonathan William McDonald, two counts of simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 15.
•Cory Bernard Robinson, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of marijuana and driver’s license violation, bond revocation hearing continued to Dec. 7.
•Jennifer Leeann Watson, motion hearing in felony possession of methamphetamine case, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
