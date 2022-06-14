If Andrea Nicole Haines appeared confused on the witness stand, she was in good company. Her request for a probation violation hearing on a one-year sentence left her attorney and the court equally confused.
Haines, 32, was on the probation violation docket heard Friday and when Judge Gary McKenzie called her name, Assistant Public Defender Laura Dykes responded, “Ms. Haines says she wants a hearing.”
Haines in September 2020 pled guilty to an information charging attempted introduction of contraband (marijuana) into a penal institution occurring in July of that year.
She agreed to a one-year sentence to be served, consecutive to a probation violation sentence she was already serving.
Tennessee Department of Corrections/Pardon and Parole Officer Chris Goddard testified that Haines, once released early from her sentence, never reported to complete her sentence on probation and could not be found.
When she was found, a positive test for meth landed her back in jail for another probation violation hearing.
With credit for 283 days served on a one-year sentence (Range 1 at 30%), Haines was eligible for early release but apparently did not understand her release was pending a guilty plea to her probation violations and, instead, wanted a hearing.
Dykes called Haines to the witness stand and Haines testified that when she was released from jail, “I thought I was not on probation” and that is why she did not report to the probation office.
Once she learned she was in violation of probation for not reporting, Haines testified she continued to not report “because I knew I was in trouble.”
Dykes said, “I am a little bit confused about what you want … tell the judge what you want.”
Haines then told McKenzie she “just want to go to rehab or something, just one more chance (on probation) maybe?”
McKenzie probably did Haines a favor by finding her guilty of violating terms of probation with an order to serve the balance of her sentence. With having already served 283 days in jail, her release is pending paperwork from the TDOC.
In other probation violation cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Brittany Ann Baker, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year at 75% on an eight-year sentence and then be returned to supervised probation.
•Lauryn Grace Banks, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time served in jail.
•Bruce Andrew Barison, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Tiffany Jeanette Ford, probation violation hearing continued to July 6.
•Jesse Wayne Galyon, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year at 75% on an eight-year sentence and then be returned back on supervised probation.
•Bradley Bernard Hill, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence with credit for time served in jail.
•Shana Renee Hinch, probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
•Michael Lee Hopkins, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Hopkins and probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
•Dylan Caleb Howard, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of an 11-month and 29-day sentence with credit for time served.
•Steve James Jagneaux, probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
•William Russell Keaton, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Robin Marie Latesky, probation violation hearing continued to July 15 for payment of restitution with fine and court costs waived.
•Emily Elizabeth Luallen, to serve 60 days in jail after which probation will be completed. Court costs waived and restitution to Walmart reverted to a civil action.
•Talin Martin Miller, probation violation hearing continued to June 22 for update on progress in a recovery program.
•Desiree Cheyenne Norris, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3 for tracking on restitution payment.
•Zachary Seth Pippin, to serve 250 days for a probation violation with credit for time served.
•Joe Levi Reagan, two probation violations, hearing continued to July 15.
•Adam Shane Ricketts, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Donnie Ray Smith, two probation violations, hearing continued to July 15.
•Kathy Ann Soriano, probation violation hearing continued to July 15 at which time Soriano is to return to court with an attorney.
•Tiandria Lynn Stafford, rehab completed and returned back on supervised probation.
•Jeffery Lynn Tabor, probation violation hearing continued to June 22.
•Christy Nichole Taylor, pled guilty to probation violations and is to serve the balance of an eight-year sentence with credit for time served.
•Joseph Scott Wyatt, probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
•David Shane Abbott, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Abbott and probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
•Rhonda Nicole Howard, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Howard and probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
•Benjamin Coty Wilder, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Wilder and probation violation hearing continued to July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.