George Richard Griffith, the 42-year-old father of two teenage boys, told a judge he was “tired of in and out of jail” and needed help getting the “monkey” of drug addiction off his back.
Knowing he would serve less time than a required in-house treatment program, the defendant Monday told the judge it meant more to him to get his life turned around.
Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray responded that he wanted Griffith to get his life on track and to be a positive influence for his two sons. But he was also a bit reluctant to grant the treatment request in light of a recent incident.
A Cumberland County man last month asked to be sent to rehab, and barely walked in the door when he left the program, Bray noted. In the end, the judge said he was willing to take the chance with a warning: If Griffith does not enter and complete the program, he will be back in court “and things won’t go so good for you.”
Griffith’s case was one of a handful of probation violation hearings set on Monday’s docket.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley called one witness — Griffith’s probation officer — and Assistant Public Defender Lara Dykes called one witness, Griffith.
State Probation Officer Christopher Goddard testified Griffith pleaded guilty to an information on Dec. 10, 2018, to aggravated burglary relating to the theft of a stove. He received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on probation.
Griffith violated his probation in August 2019 and was ordered to serve 150 days in jail after being arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Following his jail sentence, Griffith was released back on probation for the balance of his sentence. On July 20 Griffith was arrested for driving on a suspended license and Goddard testified he issued a probation violation warrant based on the new charge.
On July 26 — four days later — Griffith was arrested by Crossville Police Ptl. Keith Sadula for driving under the influence (drugs) and driving on a suspended license and Goddard filed an amended probation violation warrant.
It was for those reasons, Worley told the judge, that Griffith’s probation should be revoked and he be ordered to serve the balance of his sentence in prison.
Goddard did testify that Griffith had maintained employment and had reported when he was supposed to. Griffith even self-reported his first driving on a suspended license arrest. Two drug screens resulted in negative results.
Griffith then took the witness stand and testified he had found religion while in jail and had taken sobriety classes offered by Invitation Ministries and by Tom Netherton.
Griffith continued that once released from jail, he drifted away from his life changing efforts and admitted it was because he had a “lack of commitment.”
With 268 days of credit for time served in jail, Griffith was facing a year or less of incarceration before he would released from jail. He was asking the court to accept his guilty plea to the probation violation and order a furlough for a minimum of 12 months to attend in-house treatment provided by Adult and Teen Challenge.
Invitation Ministries issued a letter notifying the court they were willing to work with Griffith and locate a program for him.
Worley said her main concern was Griffith’s self-admission to using meth “every other day” and driving a vehicle.
Dykes argued that for Griffith to serve his prison time and then be released “will not address the underlying issue.”
Bray accepted Griffith’s guilty plea to the violation, ordered him to serve the balance of his sentence and then be furloughed for a minimum of one year to the treatment program. Griffith is to return to court with proof of completion.
Bray noted he was very concerned about Griffith using drugs and driving, but was also concerned about Griffith getting his life on track by addressing his addiction problem so he can be involved in his sons’ lives, “who need you.”
In other probation cases on the docket, the following took place:
•Samuel Christopher Abney, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and by agreement is to serve 45 days in jail, be furloughed into treatment provided by the Adult and Teen Challenge program and if successfully completed, return to court with proof, keep his judicial diversion status and return to probation.
•Randy Richard Bilbrey, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 7.
•Ricky Edward Henry, probation violation based on unpaid court costs, had court costs waived, probation violation warrant dismissed and is off probation.
•Cody James Hicks, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was given credit for 23 days already served. He is to begin his probation from the beginning on an 11-month and 29-day sentence.
•Justin David Horn, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 2.
•Donnie Cordell McIntire, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.
•William Chad Meadows, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 2.
•Racheal Kaye Pendergrass, probation violation hearing continued with application to the 13th Judicial District Drug Court incarceration pending.
•Cherrie Lynn Reid, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Reid and hearing continued to Dec. 2.
•Travis Lee Stoner, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was given a one-year split jail sentence and then be released to house supervision of community corrections for the balance of a three-year sentence.
•Eric Taylor Tyson, Public Defender’s Office appointed and continued to Dec. 2.
•Racheal Celest Walker, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve her sentence in a Recovery Court program.
•Charlie Addison Wyatt, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Wyatt and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 2.
