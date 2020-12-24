A White County man whose attorney asked the court to allow him to withdraw from the case because the man had not kept in contact with him was admonished in court and was advised he could be facing jail time if it continues.
David Wayne Chennault, 61, Viola Rd., Sparta, is charged with aggravated assault in a case that occurred in June 2019 outside a Main St. business in Crossville.
He is accused in the indictment of choking a 68-year-old Cow Pen Rd. man who was in a wheelchair at the time.
Crossville attorney Nathan Clouse told the court he has been unable to prepare a defense for Chennault because he has not heard from his client. He filed a motion in October to withdraw from the case.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie took Chennault to task and ended the one-sided discussion by stating he would ask Clouse on Jan. 5 if Chennault was keeping his appointments and contact with his attorney.
If he is, the case will be set on the Feb. 22 docket for further action.
In other cases on the docket the following took place:
Deadline docket
•Jessica Leigh Adkins, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 15.
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of up to $1,000, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 22.
•Erica Danielle Bebley, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Feb. 22.
•Isaac Houston Butler Jr., theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and home improvement fraud, continued to Feb. 22.
•Isac Benjamin Carreras, rape, rape of a child and statutory rape, continued to March 15.
•James Edward Carter Jr., three counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and burglary, continued to Jan. 20.
•Doneal Marie Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 15.
•Kirk Douglas Clark, felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 15.
•Pamela Sue Copley, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Feb. 5.
•Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, per se, continued to Feb. 5.
•Andre Vincent D’Agostino, rape of a child, continued to Feb. 22
•Jason Erin Dewall, assault, domestic assault, evading arrest and resisting a stop, arrest or search, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Larry Darnell Durbin, felony possession of methamphetamine and two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine, motion by Nathan Clouse to withdraw from the case granted and Jeff Vires appointed to represent Durbin. Durbin was ordered taken into custody for failure to keep contact with his attorney and is being required to post a new $8,250 bond.
•John Patrick Fields, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder, continued to Feb. 5.
•Michael Howard Flowers, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 20.
•Derrick Kane Foister, two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery of up to $1,000, identity theft, forgery of $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of criminal simulation, continued to Jan. 15.
•Zachary Tate Gochee, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Jan. 15.
•Scottie Keith Godsey, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 15.
•George Edward Hardin, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with a tracking device, continued to March 15.
•Billie Christine Hayes, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Jan. 20.
•Tassie Kay Herron, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 20.
•Gary Timothy Lawler, violation of community supervision, continued to Feb. 22.
•Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, Nathan Clouse motion to withdraw granted based on failure to maintain contact, Jeff Vires appointed and bond set at $100,000. Case continued to Jan. 15.
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, continued to Jan. 20.
•Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, continued to Jan. 20.
•James Jeremiah Pugh, felony possession of methamphetamine, promotion of the manufacture of meth, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Feb 22.
•Angela Michelle Rhinehart, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Andrew Nicholas Rich, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, continued to Feb. 22.
•Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 20.
•Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to Jan. 20.
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Jan. 20.
•Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to March 15.
•Aaron Lavern Sheffield, sexual exploitation of a minor — 100 images, continued to Jan. 20.
•Kasi Ann Shell, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 15.
•Christy Diane Sherrill, felony possession of methamphetamine, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 20.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting a stop, arrest or search and reckless driving, ordered to obtain evaluation on Moccasin Bend on Feb. 2 and return to court Feb. 22.
•Dara Kensey Smith, aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 15.
•Joel Ryan Smith, felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued with date uncertain.
•Devin Cody Stokes, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 15.
•Johnny Earl Stokes, aggravated assault and criminal trespassing, released back on bond and continued to Jan. 15.
•Travis John Stowers, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 15.
•Michael S. Tomes, fourth offense driving under the influence, per se, and evading arrest, continued to Jan. 20.
•Sarah Danielle Turner, introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Jan. 15.
•Cassandra Danielle Walker, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Jan. 15.
•Chase Michael Anthony Welch, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Feb. 22.
•James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, continued for hearing.
•Joshua Eugene Wright, vehicular assault, continued to Jan. 15.
Report with attorney
•Delores May Cravens, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, two counts of simple possession and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to Jan. 12 at which time Cravens is to return to court with an attorney.
•Coty Barnes, sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance, continued to March 15 at which tie Barnes is to return with an attorney.
Motions/hearings
•Tyler Alexander Benton, two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, judicial diversion terminated five months early to allow Benton to enter the Tennessee National Guard; continued to Jan. 5 for payment of more than $550 in court costs.
•Avery Lee Conley III, aggravated burglary and theft of property, motion to move from supervised probation to unsupervised probation granted.
•Franklin Dee Copeland, charged with burglary, vandalism and domestic assault, had no new information presented in his case seeking bond and was being held based on a disorderly conduct plea in Sevier County, had bond set at $10,000 on condition he wear a monitoring device and no contact with the victim in his case. His case was continued to Feb. 22.
Probation violations
•Randy Richard Bilbrey, probation violation, continued to Jan. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.