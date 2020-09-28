A local man was arrested in Crossville Municipal Court Sept. 22 after being suspected of being intoxicated while challenging a citation before the judge.
According to Ptl. J. Winningham’s report, Robert Dewayne Bowling, 42, 367 Bluebird Dr., was standing before Judge Ivy Gardner-Mayberry, disputing the citation when officers noticed his speech was slurred and he was allegedly unsteady on his feet.
After detecting an odor of alcohol, was escorted out of the courtroom where he was given a portable breathlizer test. He told officers he only had one beer prior to arriving for court.
Bowling was placed under arrest on the misdemeanor charge and jailed at the Justice Center.
