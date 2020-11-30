After temperatures hit the 60s the day after Thanksgiving, it has been pretty much downhill since, with the jet stream now dropping to the South.
This allowed much colder air to move in, and it does not look to get any better this week.
After the wintry weather system that started the week, a little more precipitation is possible around Thursday and Friday with high temperatures only in the 40s for the entire week ahead.
Siberia and some of the countries near Russia have been seeing lots of snowfall this early in the season, and this is usually an indicator of an increase of cold and snowy weather for the United States. It now appears the worst looks to come after early to mid-January.
In this week’s weather question and fact, “What is the most snow to ever fall in Tennessee in 24 hours?” On March 14, 1993, during the blizzard, 30 inches of snow fell on Mount LeConte in the Smokies.
Readers can reach me anytime by sending an email to weather1@charter.net.
