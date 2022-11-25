Court dates for Cumberland County General Sessions, Criminal Court and Circuit Court for the month of December have been announced. The tentative court schedule is subject to last-minute changes so participants are encouraged to maintain contact with their attorneys or the clerk of court for last minute changes.
General Sessions
Cumberland County General Sessions Court is held on Mondays and Thursdays each month with the exception of recognized holiday dates. Trooper Court is sometimes held on Fridays.
Defendants should maintain contact with their attorneys and arrive for court at 8:30 a.m. on their appointed court date.
Criminal Court
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie has the following December court schedule: Probation Violation Docket, Dec. 2; Non-jury Deadline Docket Dec. 5; jury trial to begin Dec. 8.
Defendants should arrive in court prior to 9 a.m. on these dates.
Circuit Court
Circuit Court Judge Will Ridley has the following December schedule: Dec. 5, civil court settlement conference at 1 p.m.; Dec. 6, civil court settlement conference at 1 p.m.; Dec 13, civil settlement conference at 1 p.m.; Dec. 16, civil Chancery Court hearing at 9 a.m.; and Dec. 22 civil circuit court motions at 9 a.m. and pre-trial conference at 1 p.m.
Those involved in these hearings should maintain contact with their attorneys for last minute changes.
