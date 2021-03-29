Cumberland County Attorney Philip Burnett is attempting to locate possible owners of two properties brought before the Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Committee for unkept yards.
But the owners on the property titles have died and, in at least one case, Burnett has not been able to find heirs.
“We don’t have a party to go after right now. You would have to go after the estate. It’s going to have to sit until it can be auctioned off,” he said.
In earlier discussions, the committee agreed the properties did not meet the county’s standards for property violations, though the yards were in need of some upkeep. They agreed to send a letter to owners informing them of the complaint — only no owners could be located.
One property is on Jada Dr.
“I went out there Monday,” Nancy Hyder told the committee. “Nothing had been done [to the property], but it’s not real bad.”
Neighbors complained the roof was leaking into the vacant structure, but that is outside the committee’s jurisdiction, Hyder said. Another complaint was that the yard had grown up.
Burnett said the owner was deceased with six living heirs. The family is trying to clear the home for a sale.
“That’s good news because, otherwise we don’t know who to talk to,” Burnett said.
With the current real estate market, Burnett said it was likely there would be a buyer if the estate were able to sell the property.
The next property is on Bent Tree Dr. The property has been paid for. The husband passed away first and the wife passed away in 2013. Burnett had not been able to contact any of the survivors listed in the obituary published for the wife.
The property taxes have not been paid since 2010.
“It’s owned by someone, and it’s paid for,” Burnett said.
Committee member Joe Koester asked, “What happens if it’s been 10 years and you can’t find the heirs and the taxes are in arrears, what do you do in a case like that?”
Burnett said the property would go to the state, of which the county is a subsidiary.
“But, you’ve got a brother and sister both living in 2013,” Burnett said. “But there may be a niece or nephew on down the lineage.”
Hyder said, “You may be doing somebody a favor.”
New member of the committee Sheryl Webb offered her assistance as a real estate agent to help find individuals named in the owner’s obituary. She was able to provide Burnett with addresses of potential heirs for Burnett to follow up.
“If they’re still living, they would be the heirs,” Burnett said. “Either way, it’s going to take some time.”
There will be paperwork required, including providing notice to the state.
The committee continues to evaluate a property on Dublin Dr. The county won a $2,000 judgement against the property owner for violations last year. Members of the committee said they had driven by prior to the meeting and it looked as though work had been done to clean up debris observed earlier. Burnett said the owner is to be making payments on the fine. Failure to keep the property up to standards or pay the fines could lead to additional legal action, he said.
