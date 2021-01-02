The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is taking a second look at the death of a woman on Junior Camp Rd. near Mayland early this morning.
The call to E-911 reported that a woman had been found deceased and suggested the death was suicide. Something at the scene caused sheriff's office investigators to investigate further.
A press release from the sheriff's office released this afternoon stated, "On Jan. 2, 2021, at approximately 1:10 a.m. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Junior Camp Road to a report of a possible death of a 36 year old woman.
"Once the death was confirmed Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigators were joined by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and began conducting a death investigation.
"The victim will be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the exact cause of death. The victim's identity is being withheld pending proper notification of next of kin.
"The investigation continues and additional release will be made as information becomes available."
