Members of the Trent McCoy family celebrated Christmas with the regular Yuletide festivities, unwrapping gifts in a house full of Christian love and happiness Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Hours later, six family members were gone, lives lost in a tragic house fire.
That toll includes a set of grandparents, parents and two children. It is the worst Cumberland County fire disaster in modern history.
The victims have been identified as McCoy, 55; his wife, Karen, 54; their son Christopher, 33, and daughter-in-law, Melissa, 23; and Chris’ and Melissa’s children, Ebonee McCoy, 3; and Arabella Dossett, 4.
Sheriff Casey Cox said as of press time on Thursday, three of the adults have positively been identified by the medical examiner’s office.
Identification and cause of deaths is pending.
Sheriff’s Investigator Kobe Cox was in contact with the medical examiner’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and said the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No evidence of foul play has been found at this time, but investigators are withholding a final ruling until all evidence is processed. This is a matter of policy.
The scene is in the 4300 block of Plateau Rd. A neighbor, who happened to wake from sleeping, glanced out a window and, from across the field, saw what appeared to be a house ablaze. He called in the alarm at around 1:50 a.m.
Cumberland County Fire and Rescue full-time and part-time personnel raced to the scene in 10-degree weather to find the house enveloped in flames. There was nothing anyone could do for those trapped inside the house.
“The fire department did a great job knocking the fire down but there was nothing anyone could do,” Sheriff Cox said this week.
Cox added the helplessness of the fatal fire has taken a toll on his deputies who responded to the scene.
Unspeakable grief swept across the community as word of the tragedy spread while special agents of the TBI and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office searched for clues as to the cause of the fire.
The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency and Cumberland County Rescue Squad responded to provide support during the on-scene investigation.
As night turned to dawn and snow began to fall, law enforcement officers worked in silence, processing the aftermath of the fire.
Investigators remained on the scene for more than 12 hours to determine a cause, which is now believed to be accidental.
Bodies of the six victims were taken to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for positive identification and to confirm cause of the deaths.
Social media filled with prayers for the victims and the family.
The McCoys are from a long-time Cumberland County family known for their faith in God and Christian spirit.
Most recently, Trent McCoy was making his mark as a co-founding member of the Obed River Band, a county/gospel group that performed at many functions in and around the county. One of the group’s venues most recently was the Bigfoot Festival celebration at the Community Complex.
McCoy was an instrumentalist and singer with the group. The band announced on its social media sites a statement would be issued later. Band members expressed shock and are working through their grief.
Donations are being accepted to help with funeral expenses for the six family members. An article accompanying this report is published with more details on needs and how to contribute.
