Time is running out for the city to start on its downtown sidewalk project.
City Engineer Tim Begley told the Crossville City Council, “We have to have the downtown project bid out by the end of June or we lose our grant money.”
The city was awarded a $1.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation in August 2018 to upgrade sidewalks along Main St. from Lantana Rd. to Neecham St.
The grant requires a $324,000 local match from the city.
The sidewalks do not meet current standards for accessibility for people with disabilities. The project would upgrade the sidewalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, add pedestrian signalization, a retaining wall and pavement markings.
Sidewalk replacement had been part of a downtown improvement project that was in the process of being put out for bids when the then-city council voted 3-2 to reduce the scope of the project to waterlines and sidewalks.
Waterline replacements have been completed. In 2016, the sidewalk enhancement project was revised to patch and repair the sidewalks in the downtown area. The city applied for the transportation alternatives program in October 2017.
In addition to new sidewalks, the city plans to install new street lights in the downtown area at a cost of about $800,000.
The plans have been submitted to TDOT for review and it had been hoped the project could be bid in March. That probably won’t happen, Begley said.
The state had delayed paving of Main St., which is a state highway, in anticipation of the sidewalk project. Originally scheduled for 2020, the paving was pushed to 2021. Now, the state has proposed bidding the paving project and the sidewalk project in one bid.
“They have downtown paving in this year’s budget,” Begley said. “We’re certainly not going to be ready for that.”
If one contractor was handling both projects, then paving could take place as new sidewalks and curbing are installed, he said. That could provide some savings on mobilization costs and traffic control, but the city might pay more in other areas, like conduit for lighting.
“We don’t know how that would balance out,” Begley said.
The project would also include replacement of the traffic signal at Lantana Rd. and Main St.
Begley said he plans to update the council on the project during a meeting in March.
City revenue collections continue to be strong, with sales tax revenue bringing in $746,626 in January. With seven months of the fiscal year complete, total collections are about a month ahead of budget projections, with $5.3 million collected so far.
“We were forecasting a decline because of COVID-19, but it’s gone the other direction,” City Manager Greg Wood told the council. “That’s probably because people have been staying home and doing home projects and maybe because of some new businesses that have stopped some of our leakage to other areas and brought in outside revenue.”
The city has also collected $450,165 in wholesale beer taxes and $378,607 in liquor taxes.
Hotel/motel occupancy tax collections are down from last year, but not as significantly as the city had forecasted. Year-to-date collections are $71,499 compared to $89,370 this same time last year.
“It’s not a huge source of income, but we are a little bit ahead of what we forecast,” Wood said. “We forecast a $50,000 loss and it doesn’t look like we’re going to go down to that $100,000 level.”
He said there are a number of events planned in the spring and summer that will likely draw visitors to the county, including softball and baseball tournaments, soccer tournaments and events at the Cumberland County Crossville Shooting Sports Park.
“We have some other industries and attractions that will bring hopefully some more revenue,” Wood said. “As long as the [COVID-19] numbers continue to stay down and folks get vaccinated, we look for things to pick up this spring.”
