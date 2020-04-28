State and local authorities are investigating the reason dead cows were found in a remote area of western Cumberland County over the weekend.
The incident was reported to authorities the evening of April 18, when a private citizen reported finding dead cows tied to a tree in a rural area of Browntown Rd. and Frazier Rd..
Deputy Elijah Tollett, one of the deputies responding to the call, reported finding three dead calves piled in a heap and a cow tied to a tree by its hoofs. The cows were located just off a gravel road on property owned by Bowater. The road is referred to locally as Bowater Woods Rd.
Also observed in the area were multiple piles of bones and animals in various states of decomposition.
The Tennessee Agricultural Crime Unit was notified of the discovery and Agricultural Special Agent Lalonna Kuehn traveled to the site and documented the scene. Kuehn, according to the report, is taking over the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176.
