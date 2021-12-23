Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies found more than they anticipated Dec. 13, when they traveled to a
Westel Rd. residence to serve a warrant and ended up arresting four people.
They reported finding four children in living conditions they considered substandard with drug paraphernalia present.
The officers traveled to 1872 Westel Rd. around 2 a.m. to serve Brien Keith Kindrick, 43, 1065 Westel Rd., with an attachment for failure to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
According to Cpl. Dustin Jackson’s report, the officers also found Danielle Leigh Mae Collins, 27, 1872 Westel Rd.; Justin Kyle Cox, 30, 222 Lige Rd.; and Bradley Monroe Harmon, 19, 1872 Westel Rd.
All three were wanted on warrants from Roane County.
Jackson wrote in his report, “A DCS referral was made, due to living conditions and paraphernalia observed in Brian’s room.”
All four were placed in the Justice Center jail, where Roane County authorities were expected to pick up the three wanted on warrants in that county at a later time.
