Two acquaintances who allegedly became involved in a physical confrontation involving knives were taken into custody last weekend.
The Department of Children’s Services was notified because children were present and may have witnessed the fracas.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. April 29 at an apartment in the 5600 block of Hwy. 70 N., according to Deputy Tyler Ashburn’s report. No injuries were reported.
Arrested on felony aggravated assault were Bryan Clayton England, 36, of Hwy. 70 N., and William Lewis Rippy, 48, whose address was listed as being a neighbor.
Deputies received a call of two men fighting with knives at the England residence and found the two men separated but still arguing, according to Ashburn’s report.
One witness told deputies she was awakened by Rippy who told her he was being called names over a check.
The witness was in the process of walking upstairs when she heard a male state, “I’m going to stab you.”
She then saw both men chasing each other inside and outside the residence. When deputies questioned the men, both admitted to having a knife in they possession during the altercation over money,
Both said the argument just “got out of control.”
The two were processed at the Justice Center and placed under $5,000 bond each with appearance to be set in General Sessions Court.
