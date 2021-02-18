Kayle Davis and Chloe Smith expected to graduate from Stone Memorial High School with summa cum laude honors this spring.
What came as somewhat of a surprise was their placement.
“I had a feeling I was in the top four, but I didn’t know where,” said Davis, who was announced as valedictorian during a scaled-down ceremony last week at the school.
Smith had her placement as salutatorian narrowed down a bit more.
“I was hoping I would get top 2,” she said, “but I wasn’t really sure.”
Neither top student has made a final decision on college. Davis, the daughter of Tony and Rachel Davis, plans to major in biochemistry then attend veterinary school at the University of Tennessee.
Smith is eyeing a major in chemistry or biochemistry before heading off to dental school. UT, Maryville College and Centre College in Kentucky are on the short list of undergraduate schools for the daughter of Jamie and Kelly Smith.
The brief ceremony had limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each masked summa cum laude honoree was given a moment after the presentation of their certificate to remove face coverings and allow parents to snap photos of glowing, happy faces.
“Congratulations to you, students,” said Principal Kelly Smith as she addressed the top 2021 graduates. “I know that you have made your parents and this faculty very proud.”
After the ceremony, each student was presented with a custom cupcake with icing in school colors.
The students all pursued a rigorous academic program during high school. They earned additional quality points on their GPA for taking dual credit, honors and Advanced Placement courses. The students have a local weighted GPA of 4.25 and higher.
Stone Memorial students with summa cum laude honors and recognized during the ceremony are Sara Adams, Gracie Bowman, Kayle Davis, Panagiota Drainas, Keaton Freitag, Cade McClellan, Emily McGinnis, Tessa Miller, Nathan Norris, Chloe Smith, Emmie Speich, Ava Walker, Sophie Welch, Coleman Whitmill and Mara Wilson.
The school has also named students achieving magna cum laude and cum laude honors.
Those achieving magna cum laude honors, with a GPA of 4.0-4.24, are Zachary Boyd, Rio Breeding, Jessica Brock, Matison Daugherty, Skylar Dishman, Jackson Eldridge, Haley Herbert, Kaitlyn Landrem, Kaleb McCoy, Steven Pennington, Hailey Reagan, Jesse Sealand, Ashlee Sherrill, Hayden Sims, Alexander Sixkiller, Milo Stark, Brooke Vaccaro, Donavan Wadworth, Erin West, Madison Whited and Hannah Whittenburg.
Students achieving cum laude honors, with a GPA of 3.75-3.99, are Matison Buck, Zachariah Carr, Austin Eller, Kaylee Emison, Jude Garrett, Alexandria Griffis, William Hecker, Sophie Helton, Brytan Pendergrass, Ethan Pettus, Lily Rockafellow, Anthony Sherrill, Drew Stehlik, Kayla Whittenburg and Glory Woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.