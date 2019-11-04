The man who confronted two acquaintances with a knife in the Art Circle Library and then pulled the knife on a library worker who tried to defuse the situation was sentenced to four years in prison, entering a plea days before his trial was to begin.
Michael Emery Davis, 44, whose address when arrested was Prestonwood Circle, was charged originally charged with two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism of up to $1,000. Davis was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday but entered his plea last Wednesday, avoiding putting his future in the hands of jurors.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Davis received a four-year prison sentence to serve at 30 percent and is banned from the library and from any contact with the victims. Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley told Judge Gary McKenzie that one of the library staff members threatened during the incident, along with the CPD officers who investigated it, were aware of the plea agreement and did not oppose it.
The incident occurred Sept. 6, 2018, and Davis has been in jail since that date. He will be given credit for that time served.
According to reports at the time, Crossville Police were called to the library located a block behind the Cumberland County Courthouse on a report of a man pulling a knife and threatening to kill two persons.
When they arrived, the talked with witnesses Bessie Ellis and Stephen Carroll about the incident. The two said they were using computers in the library when Davis entered the area, confronted the pair and then pulled a pocket knife.
The two fled with Davis chasing them toward the amphitheater. About that time Crossville Police had arrived on the scene and took Davis into custody. He was not armed, but a short time later a knife was recovered from a trash can near the spot where he was detained.
Davis reportedly head-butted the glass dividing the back seat from the front, causing $1,000 in damage.
CPD Sgt. Tim Vandever was one of the responding officers and interviewed several library patrons and staff members who witnessed the incident.
In his report, Vandever wrote that Davis told him, “I wasn’t going to use it (knife) on nobody but myself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.