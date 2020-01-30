Dennis Davidson, center, was recently presented with a Quilt of Valor at Fair Park Senior Center from Doris Smith, left, and Sue Cox, right, of Crossville Quilts of Valor. Davidson served 20 years in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1984. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit foundation, is to cover all those service members and veterans wounded physically or touched by war with comforting and healing. For more information about Quilts of Valor, visit www.qovf.org.
alert featured top story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.