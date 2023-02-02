Cumberland County High School’s principal, Dr. Scott Calahan, and senior counselor Dawn Shaw announced Anna Davidson as the valedictorian for the Class of 2023 and Jorja Anderson as the salutatorian on Jan. 30.
“Thank you so much for coming and celebrating with our seniors today,” Shaw said. “Congratulations to all of you for earning Latin Honors.”
These two students, along with 68 others in their senior class, were honored as the school celebrated the Latin Honors recipients for the Class of 2023 in the CCHS gymnasium.
These students will be awarded with their official honors regalia and recognized at the CCHS honors banquet and during their graduation ceremonies in May.
Students who were named summa cum laude (4.25 and above GPA) include Akram Amara, Jorja Anderson, Kerri Cain, Madison Clanton, Anna Davidson, Elsey Doris, Zachary Estus, Emily Farley, Lexi Hamby, Natalie Hedgecoth, Abby Houston, Josilyn Hurt, BreOnna Inman, Jade Laws, Conner Lester, Michael Lewis, Samuel Ocampo, Kenzie Rupp, Makenzie Ryan, Adeline Seals, Tia Swallows, Abigail Vanlandingham, Brylee Vanlandingham, Marshall Webb and Melua Weingarten.
Students who were named magna cum laude (4.00 to 4.24 GPA) include Cade Baisley, Emery Baragona, Carleigh Cook, LilyGrace Davis, Karla Gil Velazquez, Ezekiel Hayes, Kobe Hedgecoth, Jacob Hodge, Sydney Huling, Kaidense Loshbough, Megan Malecha, Ian Matias, Layla McCallion, Shelby Moore, Hannah Myers, Emily Nixon, Marcus Pedde, Brianna Phipps, Austin Pratt, Rachael Sherrill, Ella Smith, Hayden Smith, Jordan Thompson, Dillon Williams and Braeden Woodard.
Students who were named cum laude (3.75 to 3.99 GPA) include Brayden Akins, Grace Baldwin, Lauren Begley, Blake Bowman, Brooklyn Buffkin, Colin Cloyd, Hunter Gravelle Lastres, Chloe Hayes, Jace Iles, Eve Miclaus, Jaylynn Muckenthaler, Cody Potter, Cade Reed, Jaxon Reed, Jose Rodriguez, Dante Rose, Tay Schultz, Joshua Sliger, Kylie Tanner and Tyra Whitt.
