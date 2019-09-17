Crossville once had two movie theaters in the downtown area.
The Palace Theatre, of course, and the Mecca Theater. The Mecca Theater was a prominent fixture in downtown Crossville during the 1920s and ’30s. It closed in 1940.
Today, the building that housed the Mecca Theater is unrecognizable but still sits on Main St. directly across from the Crossville Depot in what is now known as the Shanks building.
The building is currently used by the Cumberland County Playhouse for storage and also houses two businesses — Social Brew and Hurricane Bicycle Shop.
Members of the Crab-Orchard Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution decided to start a sign project to help identify historic buildings.
Emmy Edwards, DAR chairwoman, said, “We felt it was an important project the community could enjoy.”
She said the DAR started the historic preservation sign project to complement its mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism in the community. “We thought it would be nice if the children and newer people to the area learned about some of the historic buildings in Crossville.”
Now, during Downtown Crossville Inc.’s annual historic walking tours of downtown Crossville, Cumberland County fourth-grade students, as well as other Cumberland County citizens and visitors can visualize the Mecca Theater and several other historic buildings in Crossville. The walking tours are organized by DCI.
The buildings appear as they were in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s in the historic pictures.
Edwards said the DAR started the historic preservation project to help educate the public, fulfilling part of the group’s mission.
The goal was to install the vintage picture signs on historic buildings on Main St. to help people visualize what downtown Crossville looked like in the “olden days” and to help give residents an appreciation of historic Crossville as it looked in its formative years.
The historic buildings included in the project are the Crossville Depot, Hotel Taylor, Mecca Theater, Plateau Properties and Mitchell Drug Store.
The signs include a short description of the history of each building and the historic signs project sponsor, the local DAR chapter.
The Mecca Theater sign reads: “The Mecca opened in 1915 and was first located in the same block as the Palace Theatre. ‘The Perils of Pauline’ was one of the first movies shown. Admission was 5¢ for children; 10¢ for adults. The Mecca burned in 1924 and was rebuilt in this location across from the Depot. It closed in 1940. This historic sign project is sponsored by The Crab-Orchard Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.”
Edwards explained the DAR’s Historic Preservation Committee obtained vintage pictures from the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center’s collection of historic Crossville pictures, compiled by Ron Pulley, past board of trustees member of the Art Circle Public Library and an archives volunteer.
She said the DAR worked closely with Frances Carson, Jay Wright and Sally Oglesby of DCI, who advised them which buildings to highlight and the history of those buildings.
The signs were made by Signsmith, a division of TAP Publishing, and installed at no cost by Flynn Sign Co., both Crossville businesses.
The DAR committee members involved in the project were Edwards, Donna England, Diane Alenitsch, Linda Drager and Dale Jacobi.
The signs were installed recently and are displayed prominently on the front of each of the five historic buildings.
