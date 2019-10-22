A tentative deal has been struck in ongoing litigation against drugmakers and distributors in national opioid lawsuits, with Tennessee joining three other states in the $48 billion settlement.
But the deal doesn’t go far enough says Bryant C. Dunaway, the district attorney general for the 13th Judicial District.
“It’s disappointing to see that a few state officials are more interested in settling with these defendants than in reaching a settlement that will save lives,” Dunaway said in a media statement issued Monday afternoon. “Numerous cities and counties in Tennessee were suffering from this crisis and struggling to discover a legal solution long before it became apparent that there would ever be any financial relief. Now that there are settlement funds being discussed, there are representatives who seem eager to settle for far, far less than anything representing meaningful relief.”
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery along with the attorneys general for North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas announced the “proposed settlement framework” a few hours after a $250 million settlement averted what would have been the first federal opioid trial. That settlement involved two Ohio counties.
The proposed settlement calls for $22 billion in monetary damages, $29 billion in free opioid addiction treatment, such as suboxone, and new rules for drug companies. It includes pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen Corp and drug makers Johnson and Johnson and Teva. The deal is intended to settle claims against the companies by thousands of communities and requires approval by those jurisdictions.
In addition to the payments and free treatment, companies would also be required to set up compliance departments to look for “red flags,” like suspiciously large purchases.
“All of this is wrapped up in an attempt to try to change the past practices and create a lot more information,” Nashville Public Radio reported Slatery said during a conference call with reporters Monday.
The distributors would be responsible for the bulk of the payout in the settlement, about $18 billion over 18 years, Dunaway noted.
“When broken down to the city/county level on an annual basis, this amount does nothing to alleviate the very serious issues these companies have created in Tennessee. It is, at best, a budget for more body bags,” Dunaway said.
“The companies named in our complaint are among the largest in the nation and the world. They have profited for decades off the suffering of rural Americans, particularly in Tennessee, and we are not willing to accept pennies on the dollar for the losses we have incurred as a result of their actions,” his statement continues. “Simply put, these companies can, and should, pay more money in the aggregate, and significantly more up front so that resources can immediately be put to work saving lives.”
Dunaway filed suit Jan. 10, 2018, in Cumberland County Circuit Court against drug manufacturers and distributors. Similar suits were also filed in other counties in Tennessee, with three complaints representing 14 district attorneys general and 47 counties.
“We will continue to advocate for the cities and communities who joined this fight when the odds seemed insurmountable, and we will continue to argue for effective relief for those who have been hardest hit by this crisis,” Dunaway continued. “Unlike most of the AGs advocating for this settlement, we are actively litigating against these huge corporations and are not afraid to try our cases if a global settlement does not bring effective relief.”
The four attorneys general warned continued litigation from individual jurisdictions could bankrupt companies before they’ve paid out compensation to communities.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said communities litigating on their own would also lead to unequal results.
“We will randomly and haphazardly litigate these cases,” he said. “Some payouts will go to some particular counties with no rhyme or reason other than their docket got scheduled before someone else.”
Tennessee reported 1,304 opioid overdose deaths in 2018, a number that has steadily rose since it began being tracked in 2014 when 861 overdose deaths were attributed to opioids. The Tennessee Department of Health reports 10 overdose deaths in 2018 in Cumberland County with 7 attributed to opioid overdose.
