A bicycle rider who crashed into a ditch while riding on a rural Cumberland County Rd. has died at a regional trauma center from injuries he suffered in the wreck.
Gerald L. Ellis, 67, Johnson Rd., died at The University of Tennessee Medical Center a day after he was flown there following the incident, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Yoder’s report.
The bicycle wreck occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Clint Lowe Rd. off Vandever Rd.
Clarence White, 74, Cherokee Rd. E., told deputies he and Ellis were riding bicycles on Clint Lowe Rd. when they approached a curve at the bottom of a hill. White said he slowed down to let Ellis have room to negotiate the curve.
Traveling an estimated 20 to 25 mph, Ellis moved from the middle of his lane of traffic to the edge of the road. Ellis reportedly lost control of his bicycle as he exited the curve and ran into a ditch.
White was quoted in the report as stating Ellis then flipped twice over the handlebars before coming to rest in the ditch.
When deputies arrived, they found Ellis alive but unresponsive. An ambulance had already been called and the decision to take Ellis to Brown Elementary School to meet a helicopter for transport to UT was made.
Yoder stated in his report that after an investigation conducted by sheriff’s deputies, it was concluded that no foul play occurred and the death was listed as accidental.
