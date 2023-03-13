Service in the military often requires men and women to put themselves in harm’s way.
Federal legislation approved last year expands the number of veterans and families that qualify for Department of Veterans Affairs benefits as they struggle with serious health conditions now presumed connected to their service around toxic substances.
“If you’ve waited 50 years to file a claim for Agent Orange, it takes us two months to make the claim and be successful — that’s the key, to be successful,” said Cumberland County Veterans Service Officer Gary Blaisdell during a special toxic exposure town hall held in Cumberland County March 4.
Benefits can include disability payments and benefits for the veterans and financial support for the surviving spouses who died from a service-connected condition.
Barry Rice, president of the Tennessee State Council, Vietnam Veterans of America, explained the town hall meeting had previously been focused on benefits for Vietnam-era veterans exposed to Agent Orange.
“With so many younger veterans from Iraq, Afghanistan, some of the diseases showing up, we want to make sure we cover it all,” Rice said.
It’s part of the VVA’s founding principle, Rice said: “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”
“We as an organization do everything in our power to make sure that we pay it forward and do as much as we can, not only for our own generation, but for our younger veterans, as well,” Rice said.
Don Smith, a former veterans service officer from Rhea County, said the legislation affects nearly all veterans from all eras, expanding conditions which may qualify veterans for VA disability or health care benefits.
“Should I file or not? The first thing you should do is sit down with a VSO and review the disabilities you have and the places you were stationed,” Smith told the veterans at the meeting.
If conditions and service fall into a category of “presumptive conditions,” that’s the quickest path to being approved for benefits.
“If you have any doubt, you should be talking to [your veterans service officer]. And, if you haven’t talked to him in two years, go back and talk to him because the laws change. The answer may have been no three years ago and yes today,” Smith said.
The PACT Act adds more than 20 additional conditions presumed to be caused by exposure to toxic substances during military service. These include hypertension for veterans exposed to Agent Orange and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pleuritic, chronic sinusitis, and a host of cancers related to service in the Persian Gulf.
It also expands the locations where people may have been exposed. For example, individuals exposed to Agent Orange at military bases in Thailand during the Vietnam era previously had to show they served on the base perimeter, where the herbicide was used.
The PACT Act changes that requirement. Service men and women need only show they were at one of those bases during the time the herbicide was in use.
Having a presumptive condition removes one of the three barriers to gaining monetary benefits from the VA:
•Have a medical diagnosis
•Military service event or injury related to the diagnosis
•Prove the medical condition is related to military service
That last step is often the most difficult, Smith said.
With presumptive conditions, veterans only have to show they have a medical diagnosis and military service that placed the veteran at a place known to have toxic exposure.
“You don’t need that medical opinion linking those two things together. The presumptive makes it automatic,” Smith said. “It is the quickest and easiest way to get benefits from the VA.”
Smith added that individuals receiving care through the VA health care system must still make an application for any disability benefits from the VA.
“They don’t talk to each other,” Smith said of the benefits and health care arms of the VA. “If you want benefits, go see a service officer.”
Surviving spouses of veterans may also qualify for benefits. A spouse benefit — dependency and indemnity compensation — comes to $1,562.72 a month. The benefit is not taxable.
Smith said there is a misconception that these spouses can only apply for benefits if their veteran had previously applied. That’s not the case.
“The veteran never had to apply for benefits,” Smith said. “You don’t have to establish prior connection prior to passing away.”
While the law specifically limits benefit payments to the date the law changed, there could be an opportunity for surviving spouses to collect benefits from an earlier period.
If their spouse died from one of the presumptive conditions and had previously filed for benefits for that condition but was denied, the VA may owe benefits from the date of that claim.
“We’ve done several claims where spouses have passed away,” Blaisdell said.
One, a claim in 2001 related to a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease was denied. The spouse passed away in 2004, before Parkinson’s Disease was a presumptive illness related to Agent Orange.
“She came in on a whim,” Blaisdell said. “We were able to service connect his death to 2004.”
Because there had been an earlier claim, the office was able to refile the claim. The award reached back to that first 2001 claim.
“I’ve had people walk in the door that heard through the grapevine that maybe they’re eligible for something. Recommend they go see a service officer,” Blaisdell said.
The VA began processing PACT Act claims in December for terminally ill veterans, which continue to be prioritized by the agency. The VA began processing other claims Jan. 1, 2023.
While Congress called for phasing in portions of the legislation through 2026, VA Secretary Denis R. McDonough elected to modify the law’s implementation and make all presumptive conditions effective Aug. 10, the date the legislation was signed into law.
“Kudos to Secretary McDonough,” Smith said. “He didn’t have to do that. These could have been phased in over a long period of time.”
The VA reports about 247,000 PACT Act claims are pending in the benefits system. The agency is continuing to establish implementing regulations, so many details of the PACT Act remain subject to change, Smith said.
There are some paperwork challenges to filing a claim for benefits.
Several in the audience told of hours spent online trying to work through forms. The presenters offered the same advice — see a veterans service officer.
“They’re the ones who can help you get benefits from the VA,” Smith said.
He discouraged veterans from taking on the process themselves.
“There is no reason to do that,” Smith said, pointing to multiple veterans service officers attending the meeting. “That’s what they do day in and day out. They know what you need.”
With every new change in law, there is typically an influx in claims, and claims can take time to process.
“It’s not a one-desk process,” Smith said.
While the VA is hiring new staff, there is extensive training involved.
“The VA is doing everything they can. They hired new people — but it takes time,” Smith said.
Blaisdell said some veterans were frustrated with the wait time for an appointment to his office — currently scheduling in May at the time of the meeting.
However, he said veterans can speed up the process by gathering up their documents prior to their appointment, especially documents related to a medical diagnosis. When making the appointment, the VSO office can file at the time of the appointment an “intent to file,” which allows a claim to be dated the day of the appointment.
But, he urged veterans, “Make the call. Make the appointment.”
The Cumberland County Veterans Service Office is located in the basement of the Cumberland County Courthouse, accessible through the Thurman Ave. entrance.
Call 931-456-0090 or email vaoffice@cumberlandcountytn.gov.
