The culmination of four years worth of hard work came to fruition this week for students in Crossville, as Cumberland County, Stone Memorial and The Phoenix School hosted graduation ceremonies for their seniors.
“From the beginning of the quarantine, we may not have had a ceremony,” said CCHS senior Mason Wyatt. “It felt nice to see everybody and have that graduation. It went the best it possibly could’ve been with all the restrictions.”
“This is not the sendoff we imagined,” said Kelli Carroll, valedictorian of Stone Memorial High School during her graduation speech. “I would venture as far as to say none of us expected our senior year to get cut short, causing us to miss half of our last semester as SMHS students.”
Each school’s graduation was held indoors due to weather, and each graduate was allotted two guests to enter and watch in socially-distant seating.
Cumberland County’s school system went through months of planning to host the ceremonies.
“It meant a lot for them to go through that trouble just to make sure we had a graduation,” said Wyatt. “I had a great time.”
Cumberland County students last went to school on March 13 before the school system shut down due to COVID-19. Students had their spring semesters, sports, official proms and more canceled.
Phoenix graduate Cayden Gora said, “One thing I know is that this has been a year unlike any other. It’s been crazy. I started it out at CCHS playing ball and was planning on going to college playing football. Well, I ended up going to Phoenix and I ended up meeting new people and I ended up finding a love for cosmetology.
“This year itself has been crazy in general, especially with Corona and all that,” Gora added. “But, it’s a year I’ll never forget.”
For his class and the other graduating classes of 2020, Gora added he just hopes everybody stays safe and has a good graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.