The Cumberland Prevention Coalition has been awarded a five-year Drug-Free Community grant to support its efforts to prevent youth substance use and abuse.
The grant was among 52 new and 54 continuing awards presented by the Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The award follows an extensive grant application process that puts the Cumberland Prevention Coalition in competition with coalitions across the 50 states.
The Coalition is a nonprofit organization that was originally chartered Cumberland County Rising in March 2016 for the purpose of supporting the community in maintaining a drug-free environment and to support those in need of a life change to become drug free.
The Coalition includes representatives from all facets and sectors of the community who work together for the betterment of the community.
Education is viewed as the key to prevention and the coalition creates programs and training for both groups and individuals to increase their understanding of and ability to address the issues, such as substance abuse risk factors, faced in the local community.
The Drug-Free Community Support Program, created in 1997 by the Drug-Free Communities Act, provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the collaboration among local partners in their efforts to limit access to substances and to change the culture in which decisions about substance use are made.
Specific causes of youth substance use are unique to each community.
By understanding the local environment, coalitions can better identify and address the environmental conditions that constitute risk factors for youth, thereby creating a safer, more drug-free community.
In addition to programs to address social problems or triggers that may lead to alcohol, tobacco and prescription drug abuse, and prevention strategies to combat the rise of stimulant use by youth, Cumberland Prevention Coalition also hosts or sponsors events in the community to inform citizens of its mission to support Cumberland County in the task of decreasing dependency and promoting a drug-free lifestyle.
The Coalition meets the third Monday of the month to discuss current programs and new programming that strives to meet the identified needs of the greater community. The public is welcome to attend in person or online.
Call the Coalition office at 931-210-0384 for more information and to reserve a seat at the next meeting.
Visit cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org or the Coalition’s Facebook for more information.
